‘Create provision for oxygen tanks on campus’: National Medical Commission to medical colleges

Amid oxygen shortage and rising Covid-19 cases across the country, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has made draft amendments to their existing rules, henceforth making it compulsory for medical college hospitals to set up Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen units in their campuses. As per the latest circular released by the NMC, the arrangements have to be made within the next six months.

Addressed to all affiliated medical institutions in the country, the NMC statement revealed that this move is being introduced through a draft amendment made to the Minimum Requirements for Annual MBBS Admissions Regulations.

“Central oxygen and suction points shall include the provision of piped oxygen supply to all patients in critical care from liquid oxygen tanks installed at an appropriate place in the hospital complex,” said the circular released on April 28.

The circular further stated that all medical college hospitals should have a “dedicated PSA technology produced oxygen supply in addition to the supply from liquid oxygen tanks, which is installed and made operational within six months”.

This move comes days after the central government recently asked respective state governments to make captive oxygen a norm in medical colleges in the future. At present, Maharashtra has more than 60 medical colleges offering undergraduate medical programs.

“Most medical colleges in the state already have an oxygen generation unit on campus and we are now going to make sure that all colleges install the PSA technology for future needs,” said TP Lahane, director of the state Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).