Cross-voting fear looms large, parties book five-star hotels to keep MLAs together

Mumbai: As political parties gear up for a major battle at legislative council elections on July 12, where the stakes are high, fear of cross-voting is evident among them. In order to avoid such a possibility, most of the parties have decided to put their MLAs together at five-star hotels from Wednesday onwards. HT Image

Cross-voting is often seen in systems that use secret ballots, making it easier for individuals to vote according to their personal preference rather than following the party line. This behaviour can have significant implications for party unity, electoral outcomes, and the dynamics of political alliances.

The parties are leaving no stones unturned in the polls and also holding special meetings asking MLAs to refrain from cross-voting in the elections for eleven seats for which twelve candidates are in the fray. Only Congress and NCP (SP) have decided not to keep their MLAs in the hotels.

BJP MLAs are staying at President, Mumbai in Cuffe Parade, Shiv Sena has booked Taj Lands End, Bandra and NCP has made arrangements for their MLAs at Hotel Lalit, Andheri. As far as opposition is concerned, Shiv Sena (UBT) has booked ITC Grand Central for MLAs in Parel. Congress has organised only a dinner cum meeting at Hotel InterContinental on Thursday for which observers from New Delhi are coming. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP decided not to book any hotel as it is confident that their MLAs will not indulge in any cross-voting.

On Wednesday, separate meetings were held by BJP, NCP, Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) with their respective MLAs. In the NCP MLAs meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan, the deputy chief minister said he trusts his MLAs but made arrangements for their stay in a hotel following the other political parties. “We have the desired quota of votes and our candidates will win in the elections. The voting strategy will be disclosed to the MLAs on the day of voting (July 12),” Pawar said briefing the MLAs.

With members resigning after election to the Lok Sabha or joining other parties or passing away, the strength of the assembly has reduced from 288 to 274. Based on the strength of the house, each candidate requires a minimum 23 votes to get elected. The ruling alliance has a strength of 181 while the opposition has a strength of 64. There are 29 MLAs who are either independents or from small parties.

Since both sides do not have adequate votes to get their candidates elected, there are apprehensions of horse-trading to woo small parties and independents as well as cross-voting by MLAs of major parties—something similar to the 2022 council elections when 11 candidates were in the fray for 10 seats, and the BJP scored over the then ruling MVA due to cross-voting by some of the latter’s MLAs.

Of twelve candidates contesting the polls, the ruling parties have fielded nine. Of them BJP has fielded five candidates. They are Pankaja Munde, Parinay Phuke, Yogesh Tilekar, Sada Khot and Amit Gorkhe. Shiv Sena and NCP have pitted two candidates each. Bhavana Gawli and Krupal Tumane from Shiv Sena while Rajesh Vitekar and Shivajirao Garje from NCP.

The opposition coalition is contesting for three seats. Congress fielded Pradnya Satav, Shiv Sena (UBT) nominated Milind Narvekar and NCP (SP) has extended its support to PWP leader Jayant Patil.