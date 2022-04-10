Cyber cell to assist police in tracking ‘conspirators’ of riot outside Sharad Pawar’s house
Mumbai: Gamdevi police, which has been probing the rioting incident outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s residence Silver Oak, is now taking the help of cyber police to scrutinise call data records and social media chats of protesters to find out whether they were instigated by any political party or an organisation.
Police have also scanned the footage of CCTVs close to Silver Oak to find out if a recce has been conducted of Pawar’s residence before the protest. Advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte, who has been remanded in two days’ police custody, is being interrogated by police, said a senior IPS officer.
On Friday, the Gamdevi police arrested 110 protesters, including 23 women and advocate Sadavarte, for rioting outside Pawar’s residence. As many as 104 persons were arrested from the Malabar Hill area immediately after the incident, whereas six others were arrested later in the night, police said.
A total of 109 employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were produced before the court and were sent to judicial custody, while advocate Gunratan Sadavarte was sent in police custody till Monday.
Immediately after the accused were remanded to judicial custody, the 109 MSRTC employees applied for bail, which was rejected by the magistrate court. They will now move the Sessions court.
The protestors had gathered outside Silver Oak and raised slogans against Pawar, claiming that the NCP chief did nothing to fulfil their demands and even pelted stones at the house before police personnel intervened.
The police want to find out the mastermind behind the conspiracy. Police officials said that investigators suspect that the attack on Pawar’s bungalow could be pre-planned as few individuals were spotted suspiciously moving in the area to recce Pawar’s residence two days before the attack. Their movement was captured on the CCTV camera. These individuals are yet to be identified.
-
Poor response to booster doses on day 1
Mumbai The day one of booster doses for the adult population saw a poor response from both private hospitals and eligible beneficiaries. According to Co-Win estimate, 1,233 people took the booster dose in the city on Sunday. Medical director of Platinum Hospital in Mulund, Dr Bijoy Kutty, said that they saw poor response as less than 100 people came forward for the booster dose. “Hopefully, the response will be better from tomorrow,” he said.
-
An organisation’s passion for butterflies drives a community for the fluttering beauties
PUNE A fast growing concrete jungle has rendered seeing butterflies fluttering around small garden patches a rare treat for city dwellers. With the 'Bring Back Butterflies' initiative however, one can now see these colourful insects flying around flowers in bloom in garden patches made just for them at Vimannagar societies. Imagine creating a butterfly garden in your residential society and living with butterflies of all colours and forms.
-
“Save Soil” campaign: Session on soil degradation held at HAL, Lucknow
Volunteers of “Save Soil” movement conducted a session on soil degradation for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited dignitaries here recently. The aim was to spread awareness on the significance of saving soil. Launched by spiritual teacher Sadhguru, the “Save Soil” movement aims to rally citizens across the globe to raise their voice in support of preventing soil extinction in their countries.
-
Summer’s here and Puneites are all set to take the plunge
As swimming pools were allowed to open from March 4, after a gap of two years, there has been a demand for swimming pool membership, especially in view of the summer. Narendra Acharekar, coach, Harmony Aquatic Club, Kothrud said, “Positive atmosphere is returning back to swimming pools as swimmers are coming without any fear. Although, children are still not coming in large numbers, response has increased for the first time in the last two years.”
-
After Tina Dabi, IAS officer Shailbala Martin's wedding is in news; here's why
It's not only the wedding of IAS couple Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande, but also the marriage of 56-year-old IAS officer Shailbala Martin has become a talk of the town. Martin will soon enter into wedlock with senior journalist Rakesh Pathak, 57, soon. While Indore resident Martin is single, a resident of Gwalior, Pathak, is a father of two daughters. Pathak lost his first wife seven years ago.
