Dadar, Prabhadevi stations infra to be upgraded

MUMBAI: Dadar station, one of the busiest railway stations of Mumbai connecting Western and Central Railway, will undergo an upgrade in the coming days. The authorities are planning to connect Platforms 1, 2 and 3 with a foot-over bridge (FOB) and adding a new platform on the eastern side for long-distance trains.

Sources in Western Railway said that infrastructure was being augmented at Prabhadevi station too. Prabhadevi’s FOB is also south of the station and was recently extended on the Parel end of Central Railway. “We are working on creating an additional landing here,” said a WR official. “Ever since we made temporary changes in the stoppage of local trains, which are halting two coaches ahead of the usual spot, crowds have increased, putting pressure on this FOB.”

At Dadar station, the rail authorities will also construct a new platform, Platform No 8. The decision to construct it was made on account of the increased movement of trains and to reduce the burden on the Mumbai Central and Bandra terminuses. The proposal is part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project under the 5th and 6th line expansion. “We are trying to complete this work before next monsoon. This will amplify the capacity at Dadar,” said another official.

Currently, Dadar has only two terminal lines, from which nine pairs of trains operate. However, with the 6th line currently extending up to Mahim, and future work likely to require alignment changes, one of Dadar Terminus’s lines may need to be surrendered.

The construction of Platform 8 will significantly boost Dadar station’s operational capacity. This line will be built on the eastern side of Platform 7 and will be directly connected to the stabling line. New OHE fittings, a signalling system and crossover points will be developed for this purpose. In addition, the sixth line will be extended southwards, which will require technical changes in signals, tracks and OHE cables.

During construction, a wall of the Dadar railway colony, a section of the southern FOB and a staircase will be dismantled and rebuilt. Once Platform 8 is ready, not only will the punctuality of trains improve but the operational capacity will also be strengthened.