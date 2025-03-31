MUMBAI: Three days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a major reshuffle of key officials, residents of Dadar-Matunga-Sion have expressed strong opposition to the abrupt transfer of their assistant commissioner, Nitin Shukla. Dadar-Sion residents demand reinstatement of their transferred ward officer

Shukla, who served the F North Ward, which encompasses areas like Dadar-Matunga-Sion, for less than two months, was reassigned to B Ward in Dongri last Friday as part of a broader administrative overhaul that included the transfer of seven joint and deputy municipal commissioners, as well as the promotion and reassignment of 12 assistant commissioners across Mumbai’s 25 administrative wards.

The decision has sparked outrage among citizens, with several resident groups launching online petitions demanding his reinstatement. The F North Ward Citizens’ Federation, in its petition, stated, “He has been unjustly transferred in less than two months of taking office. As an honest, dedicated, and duty-conscious officer, he deserves to serve his full term to improve civic conditions in our ward.”

Similarly, the United Societies of Sion has started an online campaign urging authorities to reverse the decision. “We request the reinstatement of an officer who took charge on February 5 and has already been transferred by March 28, despite winning the goodwill of residents through his outstanding work. His honesty, dedication, and genuine interest in civic welfare have strengthened our faith in the system, and we believe he should serve for at least three years, as per established norms,” the petition reads.

Residents assert that their campaign is solely in the interest of public welfare, arguing that F North Ward has long been deprived of effective leadership. Payal Shah, a special executive officer appointed by the Maharashtra government and a key figure behind the campaign, stressed the importance of stability in civic administration. “For good governance and meaningful progress, a ward officer should serve for at least three years to understand the local geography, issues, and citizen needs. Each Mumbai ward has its unique challenges, and frequent transfers disrupt progress. If our civic chief and chief minister insist on premature reassignments without valid reasons, we may as well have direct chief minister rule over our ward to avoid feeling orphaned time and again,” she stated.

Shah further praised Shukla’s impact in his brief tenure, particularly his efforts to revamp Shaikh Mistry Road, Antop Hill, Wadala and his clear vision for long-term development. “It is disappointing to see the BMC treating F North Ward unfairly,” she added.

As reported by HT on Friday, sources within the civic administration indicated that Shukla’s transfer was influenced by political pressure. His removal coincided with an online campaign by Matunga residents against a local politician accused of meddling in civic affairs. The controversy intensified after the BMC’s stalled attempt to remove over two dozen illegal flower stalls encroaching on pavements outside Matunga Post Office.

Despite repeated attempts, BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani was unavailable for comment on the matter till the time of going to the press.