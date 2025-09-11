Solapur, Sept 10 A 21-year-old folk dancer has been arrested after a 34-year-old deputy sarpanch allegedly shot himself dead outside her house, apparently over a soured relationship and persistent demands by the accused woman, who was eyeing his property, police said on Wednesday. Dancer held for driving man to suicide

Family members of the deceased, Govind Barge, alleged that he was in a relationship with the accused Pooja Gaikwad, a member of a folk dance troupe in Barshi, Solapur.

Gaikwad was allegedly forcing Barge to transfer his land and a bungalow in her name. She had also threatened to launch a false case against the deputy sarpanch if he failed to do her bidding, police said.

"Barge was found dead with a bullet wound in his head in his car outside the house of Gaikwad's mother in Sasure village in Barshi tehsil on Tuesday. Before pulling the trigger, Barge had made a video call to Gaikwad and tried to call her for a discussion, but she refused," police said.

Barge's brother-in-law lodged a case against Gaikwad under the sections pertaining to abetment of suicide, following which she was arrested and remanded to police custody for three days.

Barge was a deputy sarpanch of Lukhamasla in Georai in Beed. He was a contractor by profession and used to frequent a folk art centre in Barshi, where he developed a close relationship with Gaikwad.

"Barge spent money and used to fulfil the demands of Gaikwad and her family members, including buying an expensive mobile phone and high-end bikes for her brother. He even helped her relative with a three-acre plot of land," said a police officer.

The FIR stated that Barge recently constructed a bungalow in Georai, which Gaikwad wanted to be transferred in her name. She also allegedly made frequent demands that Barge transfer the five-acre farm land in her brother's name.

"When Barge refused, Gaikwad threatened to file a false case against him," police said.

Police Inspector Kundan Gawade said Gaikwad has been arrested and remanded to police custody for three days.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.