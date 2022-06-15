Dapoli resort: ED summons minister Anil Parab for questioning
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Maharashtra transport and parliamentary affairs minister Anil Parab to appear before the agency on Wednesday morning for questioning in connection with the alleged money laundering linked to his resort in Dapoli, Ratnagiri.
A senior ED official confirmed the development late on Tuesday.
The ED had raided several locations in Mumbai, Pune and Ratnagiri, linked to Parab, as part of its probe into the alleged money laundering and possible coastal regulation zone violations linked to a piece of land in Dapoli on which the resort was built.
Parab, 57, a three-time legislator in the legislative council, is the third minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi to face a probe by a central agency on corruption charges.
The agency in May filed a fresh case against the minister and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and raided at least seven premises, including Parab’s private residence in Bandra, his official bungalow Ajinkyatara in south Mumbai, a beach resort in Dapoli, as well as the Pune residence of Vibhas Sathe, the man who allegedly sold the Dapoli plot to Parab.
The ED’s case pertains to allegations of the purchase of the Dapoli plot by Parab in 2017 for ₹1 crore. It was registered in 2019. It is alleged that the plot was subsequently sold to a Mumbai-based cable operator Sadanand Kadam in 2020 for ₹1.10 crore. In between, a resort was built on the same land, but only the stamp duty was paid and the cost of construction was not accounted for, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said after the income tax department conducted raids in March against some people allegedly close to Parab, including Kadam and deputy regional transport officer Bajrang Kharmate.
The CBDT said in a statement in March that the construction of the resort began in 2017 and over ₹6 crore was spent in cash to build it. “It transpires that the relevant facts about the construction of the resort were not intimated to the registration authorities and accordingly, the stamp duty was paid only for the registration of the land on both the occasions - in 2019 and in 2020.” The cost of construction of the resort had not been accounted for either by the person searched (Kadam) or the politician (Parab) in their books of account, the statement said.
Earlier in March, Parab denied owning the resort in Dapoli when Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya visited the coastal town and accused Parab of not complying with a union ministry of environment, forest and climate change order, which said the Dapoli resort should be demolished for violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. Somaiya, who was prevented from going to the resort by the local police, said he would ensure its demolition.
“The action by central investigating agencies against Parab and other leaders of our party are happening with political vindictiveness,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics