Darekar accused of halting work, harassing colleagues

Mumbai: Pravin Darekar, legislative council member and top contender for the post of Mumbai BJP chief, has been accused of halting a welfare project in Kandivali funded by party lawmakers. Devang Dave, a member of BJP’s state election election management committee who levelled the allegation, has urged for stern action against him. Pravin Darekar (HT PHOTO)

In a letter to prime minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and key BJP leaders from Maharashtra, Dave said that he had been working tirelessly in ward number 25, covering Kandivali, for several years. Darekar had stalled beautification of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh garden in the ward by pressuring BMC officials, he alleged.

The work was started on the request of the local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) unit, with funds advanced by former MP Gopal Shetty and legislative council member Shrikant Bhartiya, Dave mentioned in the letter.

“The work was stopped by the BMC based on a complaint by Darekar. He has been intimidating and threatening me from working in BMC ward no 25. This is against the party’s interest and stern action needs to be taken against him,” stated the letter dated April 18. The letter was dispatched on Monday.

The BMC’s stop work notice for the project, which HT has access to, was sent by the assistant commissioner of R/North ward to the deputy engineer of the area.

Dave’s letter further alleged that Darekar had failed to serve the interests of the party in his constituency, Magathane. Out of seven corporators in Magathane, six had lost the 2017 civic body poll, indicating Darekar’s inability to rally the organisation.

“BJP was unable to assume power in the BMC due to shortage of just two seats. Had we done well in Magathane and won three more wards, we would have been in power,” Dave stated in the letter.

He also accused Darekar of promoting his family members, saying at least eight members from his family were officer-bearers in the party. “This is against the party policy of not encouraging ‘parivarwaad’,” Dave stated.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dave claimed that Darekar did not want him to work in Kandivali as he apprehended a threat to his clout. He said his supporters had been thrown out of their jobs, sent notices for demolition of their homes and had their contracts cancelled.

“I too received multiple deaths threats, but no action has been taken against the culprit beyond a mere complaint because of political protection,” he said.

The BJP’s state leadership, including state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, had warned Darekar, but there was no sign of any change, said Dave.

“My interest in running for the Mumbai BJP chief’s post and contesting BMC elections has no relevance to the letter as the decisions are to be taken by the party leadership,” he said.

Darekar did not respond to calls and messages seeking his comments on the issue.