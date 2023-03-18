Daughter got idea of chopping body from TV show, say cops

Strap: Police record statement of six witnesses in the Lalbaug building where they lived HT Image

MUMBAI: Police officers investigating the Lalbaug murder said 23-year-old Rimple Jain had been regularly watching Crime Patrol on TV and claims to have gotten the idea of chopping her deceased mother’s limbs from the television show. Police are waiting for the post-mortem report to get some clarity on the cause of death.

Police have so far recorded statements of six people in connection with the murder of 55-year-old Veena Jain, allegedly by her 23-year-old daughter Rimple. They include vendors, salesmen and staff of the hotel which is on the ground floor of Ibrahim Kasam building in Lalbaug in which the Jains lived.

It appears from their statements that Veena died on December 27, a day after she fell from the first floor of their building while she was going to the common toilet, police said. “She was carried home with the help of two hotel staffers who stay in the same building,” said a police officer from Kalachowkie police station.

Rimple had apparently bought phenyl and room fresheners on the same day (December 27) and the marble cutter, seized from their house, soon thereafter, police said.

A Class 12 dropout, Rimple lost her father around 20 years ago. Rimple has so far maintained that she did not kill her mother and that she died due to the fall. She told the police that her mother was severely injured due to the fall. One witness has also supported this claim.

Police also brought in a man for questioning from Uttar Pradesh, who worked in a sandwich stall nearby and who was in contact with Rimple. However, he was allowed to go as police did not find anything suspicious.

According to the police, Rimple allegedly murdered her 55-year-old mother, amputated her limbs and hid the body parts for months at home. The Kalachowkie police, who arrested the woman on Wednesday, found her mother’s decomposed torso stuffed in a plastic gunny bag in a cupboard and her limbs in a water drum in the bathroom. The police team also found an electric marble cutter and a sickle in the house, and suspect that the articles might have been used to amputate Veena’s limbs.