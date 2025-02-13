Menu Explore
Deadline to submit EoIs for Coastal Rd open spaces extended till March 7

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 13, 2025 08:02 AM IST

Interested companies were unable to submit bids within Feb 12 and requested the civic body for more time

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday extended the deadline to submit expressions of interest (EoI) for developing and maintaining open spaces along the Coastal Road till March 7.

Deadline to submit EoIs for Coastal Rd open spaces extended till March 7

The earlier deadline was February 12, but interested companies were unable to submit bids within this period and requested the civic body for more time to make the necessary calculations, an official from BMC’s Coastal Road department told Hindustan Times.

The BMC had initially planned to develop open spaces along the Coastal Road on its own. But on January 10, it invited private firms to submit EoIs for developing and maintaining 53 hectares of open space along the Coastal Road and the 7-km promenade from Priyadarshini Park to Worli. Selected firms would get naming rights subject to approval of the state government and commercial activities could be permitted to enable recovery of maintenance costs subject to supreme court approval, the call for EoIs mentioned.

The decision to hand over the open spaces to private firms was taken to save on financial costs, said sources. But citizens groups and activists criticised the decision, saying it was a ploy to privatise and restrict open spaces along the Coastal Road.

“While February 12 was initially set as the deadline for submissions, around 4-5 firms approached us saying they were interested, but needed more time to study the scope of the project,” said Amit Saini, additional municipal commissioner, explaining why the deadline has been extended till March 7.

