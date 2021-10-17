Decision on entry to Maharashtra malls, trains for those with one Covid vaccine shot after Diwali: Tope

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday that the state government will consult the Covid-19 task force and senior officials after Diwali in order to discuss the possibilities of permitting people with only one dose vaccine entry into shopping malls and also trains.

He told news agency PTI that people of the state were facing hardships owing to the current norm of the 12-16 weeks’ gap between two shots of Covid-19 vaccines. Tope, however, pointed out that a final decision on this matter will only be made by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Maharashtra health minister also acknowledged that coronavirus infections were witnessing a downward trend in the state.

The state had in August allowed the reopening of shopping malls and extended timings of eateries and restaurants till 10pm with 50 per cent capacity. However, the government had specified that only those, including the staff of these places, who are fully vaccinated will be permitted entry.

The Mumbai suburban trains were also reopened for the general public from August 15, with Thackeray announcing that it can only be availed of by those who have been jabbed with both doses. Furthermore, there also needs to be a gap of 15 days between the day of travel and the administration of the second dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Notably, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,715 fresh Covid-19 cases, which took the cumulative tally in the state to 6,591,697. Although the state reported as many as 29 new fatalities, its capital Mumbai recorded zero deaths due to the virus for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to data by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

However, the Maharashtra figures are a marginal deterioration from Saturday’s when 1,553 fresh cases were recorded and 26 new deaths were logged.