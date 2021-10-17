Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai reports zero Covid-19 deaths for first time, shows BMC data
Mumbai reports zero Covid-19 deaths for first time, shows BMC data

  • At least 367 new cases were reported today, taking the total positive cases to 7,50,808, according to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai data. The death toll stands at 16,180.
A health worker draws a blood sample for serological survey testing for coronavirus. (Image for representation)(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 07:38 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

After a long and tiring battle with coronavirus, Mumbai on Sunday reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 for the first time since March last year, as per the data by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. Meanwhile, the city registered a total of 367 new cases, taking the total tally to 7,50,808.

According to the Mumbai civic body, the last time the city reported zero deaths was on March 26, 2020.

The death toll due to coronavirus in Mumbai remained unchanged at 16,180 today, while the recoveries touched 7,27,084 with 518 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours. 

This comes as a stark contrast to when the metropolitan was reported as high as 60,000 cases and nearly 400 deaths daily during the peak of coronavirus pandemic.

The recovery rate now stands at 97% in the country's financial capital, whereas the positivity rate has dipped to 1.27%.

There are 5,030 active cases in the city, as per the city's civic body data. A total of 28,697 tests were conducted on Sunday.

