Mumbai: Six months after prime minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the ₹18,838-crore Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has allotted 343 tenements to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to resettle project-affected families residing in slum colonies at Magathane. Though this has cleared the decks for commencement of construction work, the affected families are upset at being moved out of Borivali East and are demanding in-situ rehabilitation. Decks cleared for start of work on Borivali-Thane twin tunnel project

Rehabilitating the families is crucial to the project as tunnel boring machines will be put into operation from the four-acre plot housing the shanties. The 11.84-km long twin tunnel, which is expected to drastically reduce the travelling time between Thane and the western suburbs, is scheduled to be completed by mid-2028. The contract for the project was awarded to Larsen & Toubro and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd in April 2023.

Documents accessed by Hindustan Times show that the SRA has allotted 290 tenements to the MMRDA at Ganesh Nagar in Kandivali West. Another 29 tenements have been allotted at Babhrekar Nagar in Malad West while the remaining 24 tenements are located near Gaondevi in Dahisar West. Since the buildings at these locations are under construction, project-affected families will be paid a monthly rent till they are ready, said officials.

But the move to relocate slum dwellers outside of Borivali East has sparked resistance. On Monday, project-affected families along with local MLA Prakash Surve met MMRDA officials and pressed for rehabilitation at the same site. They also complained that the four-acre plot where the tunnel boring machines will be put into operation houses around 650 families, among which only 343 families were being rehabilitated.

“We placed a demand before MMRDA officials today, saying all 650 families should be rehabilitated at the same location. If that is not possible, then the government should acquire the neighbouring MHADA plot and construct buildings for accommodating the remaining affected families,” said Surve.

Deepak Tawde, one of the affected residents, said although they have been assured of two years’ rent, they would need to discuss the rent component and other details including plans to resettle them after two years. So far, MMRDA has claimed that construction of buildings for rehabilitation can be initiated only when the project nears completion.