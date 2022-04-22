Defamation case: Court orders payment of ₹1,000 to Rahul Gandhi
The court of Judicial Magistrate of First Class on Thursday ordered Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Rajesh Kunte to pay ₹1,000 as fine to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case. The order came after the complainant, Kunte, moved an adjournment application.
The court had postponed the hearing in March after rejecting the request of the complainant to apply to produce another notary witness from Delhi. The hearing in the case filed against the Congress leader by Kunte was supposed to begin on a day-to-day basis. It was, however, adjourned a second time on Thursday and the court asked the complainant to pay a fine.
Defence lawyer Narayan Iyer said, “The complainant requested for adjournment on Thursday again, but the court rejected the application and asked him to pay ₹1,000 to Rahul Gandhi. It also ordered him to produce evidence and witnesses on the next date of hearing on May 10.”
Gandhi in one of his speeches in 2014 had blamed the RSS for the death of Mahatma Gandhi, following which the defamation suit was filed in the Bhiwandi court. The court had framed charges against Gandhi in 2018.
Delhi: At Jahangirpuri, residents left to pick up pieces amid curbs
First there were violent clashes, then bulldozers rolled in for an anti-encroachment drive, and now curbs on movement across the locality. The residents of Jahangirpuri Block C on Thursday said there appears to be no end to their misery after five tumultuous days. Several people in the area said they lost their livelihoods with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's (North MCD) drive the previous day either damaging or destroying their pushcarts or temporary stalls.
Ghaziabad: Boy’s family stages protest, demands arrest of school authorities
The family members of the Class 4 student of Dayawati Modi Public School, who died after Ten-year-old Anurag Bhardwaj's head hit a pole while he peeped out of a school bus window, staged a protest outside the Modinagar police station on the Delhi Meerut road on Thursday morning demanding the immediate arrest of the school officials. Ten-year-old Anurag Bhardwaj boarded the school bus from his residence at Surat City in Modinagar on Wednesday morning.
May 5 fixed as next date in case related to Krishna Janmabhoomi
Agra In a case related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, the court of the district judge, Mathura, has fixed May 5 as the next date for hearing arguments in a revision filed by the petitioners after dismissal of petition by the court of the civil judge, Mathura. The lawyers were not working on Thursday because of condolence after death of two lawyers in Mathura court.
Gautam Budh Nagar police sets up cyber helpdesks at 12 police stations
To address complaints of cyber crime more efficiently, the Gautam Budh Nagar police has set up cyber helpdesks at 12 police stations in the district, each of which will have one police personnel who has been trainedto deal with cyber complaints. “In the second phase, more helpdesks will be set up considering the number of cyber complaints registered,” said in-charge of cyber cell, Baljeet Singh, Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate.
ED files 5,000-page charge sheet against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a 5,000-page charge sheet in the Mumbai sessions court against Maharashtra minorities development minister Nawab Malik. ED had on February 23 arrested the Nationalist Congress Party leader in connection with a money-laundering case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his close aides. The 62-year-old leader is presently in judicial custody and lodged in Arthur Road jail.
