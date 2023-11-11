Demand for tourist buses, cars is less than 60% this Diwali weekend

Mumbai: For the first time in about seven years, demand for tourist buses and commercial cars is less than 60% during Diwali weekend which would otherwise exceed 95%, said bus and car operators who are hoping that business picks up next week. HT Image

Mumbai has almost one lakh commercial cars of which barely 25-30% are booked by passengers, while 60-65% of the 15,000 odd intercity tourist buses are booked. Bus operators said barring the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the first time in the last 5-7 years that demand for tourist vehicles has been so low during the festive season.

“It was certainly unexpected that this Diwali the bookings for tourist buses and cars are this poor. There are a select few locations from Mumbai that people are going but there are ample seats in intercity buses and commercial cars are readily available,” said Malik Patel of Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana.

Bus operators said out of a total 37,000 odd buses, close to 15,000 runs as tourist buses. The rest ferry corporates and school children. Of the 15000, there are 3,000-odd that ply intercity from Mumbai. Whatever little demand has come this year, Goa, Mahabaleshwar, Pune, Shirdi, Kolhapur and Bengaluru have emerged as the top destinations from Mumbai.

“We hope that after Diwali is celebrated, people plan holidays in the next week. As for the demand for regular cars and SUVs running as commercial vehicles is hardly 25-30 percent which again is quite less,” said a tourist bus and car operator. “It is possible that private vehicle owners are taking their cars, especially with good highways like Samruddhi Mahamarg being there”.

The bus operators stated that last year the demand for intercity buses was 95-98% with passengers ready to pay more for seats. As for commercial cars, the demand had exceeded 100% with drivers making 2-3 shifts in a day. This was mainly because after Covid-19 pandemic, last year people did move out a lot more.

Meanwhile, online bus ticket operators for intercity operations said the top destinations for leisure travel are Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala and Panchagani. Moreover, the special trains operated by the Railways are playing a big role in clearing the rush. The Central Railway is running 425 special train services for Diwali/Chhath festivals.

