MUMBAI: Following the recently concluded Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, after a gap of six years, elected corporators are back in their saddles, attempting to ease the lives of citizens. Democracy delivered door-to-door in Mumbai

Advocate Trivan Kumar Karnani, founder of Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF), said, “Corporators act as intermediaries in urban governance and serve as a bridge between citizens and the civic administration. Their long absence had weakened this connection and made it difficult for residents to have their concerns addressed. With corporators back, people can once again raise complaints, seek accountability and take part in civic matters more easily.”

From attending family functions in their areas to helping solve civic problems such as irregular water supply, drainage blockages, broken roads and streetlights, corporators are often the first point of contact for residents.

In their absence, citizens felt unheard and helpless. Now, a month since they assumed office, the link between corporators and citizens has been established. Several elected representatives have started holding meetings with citizen groups, visiting different parts of their wards and reviewing pending complaints.

Hindustan Times visited eight spots where the elected representatives have made a difference.

Where:

Ward 60, Andheri West

Corporator:

Sayali Kulkarni, BJP

Objective:

Removing illegal food stalls from footpaths

A predominant civic malaise facing citizens, particularly pedestrians, across the city is a rash of food stalls flourishing on footpaths. Citizens of the densely populated Andheri have often complained about the encroachments on footpaths, and lack of parking spaces, since a long time.

They have finally found respite in the newly elected corporator – Sayali Kulkarni -- who has embarked on improvement work.

“People are optimistic as they are getting access to Kulkarni and she is listening to their complaints. After we met her and tabled our issues, the illegal roadside food stalls around Lokhandwala Circle were removed,” said Dhaval Shah, a local resident from Lokhandwala.

The food stalls were frequented by office goers travelling distances to work at industrial estates around the area, stall owners also catered to production houses and people residing in residential colonies.

“I have already started addressing complaints of citizens from my ward. After back-to-back meetings with the ward officer, we demolished all the encroachments. Next on my agenda is to solve another grievance of citizens – traffic. They face this nightmare the moment they step out of their housing societies every day, I wish to resolve this as well,” said Kulkarni.

After clearing Lokhandwala Circle of illegal food stalls, she has started receiving letters from residential colonies nearby to carry out similar drives in their areas.

“I have proposed to the BMC to chalk out a separate dedicated area for food vendors or given them fixed timings to operate. I am also taking up the issue of wrong parking on roads and footpaths, which is a big concern here. We will work on a public parking spaces for the vehicles,” she said.

Where

Ward 24, Kandivali East

Corporator

Swati Jaiswal, BJP

Objective

Solve hawker menace

In the northern part of Mumbai’s western suburbs, a ward covering parts of Akurli Road in Kandivali East connects the railway station, and the thickly populated Thakur Complex and Thakur Village. Over the last four years, residents have braved problems such as hawkers blocking footpaths, haphazardly parked auto rickshaws on roads, choked drains and surreptitious sale of illegal substances near schools and colleges in the area.

First-time BJP corporator Swati Jaiswal has started meeting members of housing societies and held at least two meetings with the local ward office to discuss these issues. On February 27, Jaiswal, along with BMC staff, sweepers, bulldozers and local residents, carried out an anti-encroachment drive on a one-kilometer stretch connecting the Western Express Highway.

“Apart from meeting residents at their housing societies, I have also created WhatsApp groups to connect with them. Residents were informed about the deep cleaning drive on February 27. Many of them participated in thorough road and footpath cleaning and removal of illegal hawkers blocking footpaths,” said Jaiswal.

“Next on my agenda are road repairs, solving the problem of parking, installing solar lights and preventing the sale of ganja and gutka near educational institutions here,” she added.

Chetan Parab, a resident of River Park cooperative housing society in Dattani Park said, “We truly appreciate the prompt action taken against encroachment and unauthorised stalls in a week.”

Where

Ward 192, Dadar, Mahim

Corporator

Yashwant Killedar, MNS

Objective

Water relief for Dadar housing society

Residents of Ramchandra Krupa Society on Garage Road, Dadar, have lived with shortage of water for the last five to six years. Narayan Hirlekar, a 60-year-old resident, said despite many follow-ups of residents with the administration, their problem remained unresolved.

The society has four buildings, but residents of the third and fourth buildings suffered the most due to low water pressure – they were not getting an adequate amount, nor on time.

When the local corporator Yashwant Killedar visited the ward during the election campaign, to seek votes, residents made an impassioned peal to solve their water problem. He assured them that he would the issue, and his win became a boon for residents.

With the help of funds from local MLA Mahesh Sawant and Killedar’s push, the water problem is now a thing of the past. The housing society has sufficient water supply.

“The issue of inadequate water supply persists in many old chawls and housing societies in Dadar,” said Killedar. “I have made it a priority to solve them.”

After solving Ramchandra Krupa’s problem, he has identified 34 societies that have similar complaints. Killedar plans to distribute printed forms to collect applications and submit them to the BMC. He is also planning to hold a Pani Parishad to address the larger issue.

Where

Ward 189, Dharavi

Corporator

Harshala More, Shiv Sena (UBT)

Objective

Clean Dharavi’s garbage

The issue of garbage pile-ups and irregular collections have raised a stink in this ward of Dharavi. Residents have complained about irregular visits of BMC’s vans to the administration innumerable times for many months.

Referring to the filth around them, Sanjay Bhalerao, 50, a Dharavi resident, said keeping the neighbourhood clean is one of the biggest challenges here. “We tried calling the BMC office many times, but the garbage cleaning van never came regularly,” he said. He also flagged citizens facing problems of heavy traffic and parking.

Due to the closure of the Elphinstone Bridge, many vehicles are now using the 90 Feet Road in Dharavi, which has led to traffic congestion in the area. It also eats into parking space.

Things have started looking up since the intervention of corporator Harshala More. Residents said, garbage collection has now become regular and that More is looking into other problems as well.

More said that even before getting elected, she worked on issues of cleanliness in the area. “After getting elected, I have taken this as a priority and we are trying to clean Dharavi throughout the day,” said More. She added that parking issues will be discussed in the upcoming ward committee meeting to find a solution.

Where

Ward 104, Mulund

Corporator

Prakash Gangadhare, BJP

Objective

Clear footpaths

Ward 104 covers the busy precinct around Mulund railway station where a battle with hawkers has shaped the daily lives of citizens. Residents said road and footpaths outside the station are choked at all times, despite a Bombay High Court order prohibiting hawkers from setting up shops within 100 metres of railway stations.

That pattern, residents claim, has shifted since corporator Prakash Gangadhare was elected from Ward 104. Urich Kamat, 40, co-founder of Mumbai North Central District Forum, said, “Thousands of residents see a visible difference since Gangadhare was voted in. There are clearer footpaths, smooth vehicular movement and a renewed sense of order.” He attributes this to a sustained action against illegal hawkers. “It was difficult for people to find their way from the station as the road outside was completely blocked. Now, we can finally see the footpaths.”

While he has managed to clear the space outside Mulund station of illegal hawkers Gangadhare acknowledges their economic reality. “Hawkers are also a necessity for people,” said Gangadhare, adding that he is pushing for a designated hawkers’ plaza to accommodate all the vendors who have been in business for years.

He also alleged the existence of a police–BMC–hawker nexus that enabled vendors to return after eviction drives in the past. Breaking that cycle, he said, is key to ensuring the problem does not resurface. “We need to explore other options to ensure they don’t return in the same manner again,” he added.

Residents, meanwhile, are hoping that they can hold on to their reclaimed public space.

...

Where

Ward 1, Borivali

Corporator

Rekha Yadav, Shiv Sena

Objective

Clearing dumped debris

For nearly four years, residents of Borivali’s Ward 1 began their mornings with the sounds of the rumble of trucks ferrying debris from demolished buildings through narrow residential lanes. Before daybreak, convoys would move in and out of the area, unloading construction waste at multiple locations.

Residents have often complained about persistent dust, wood burning in the open, deteriorating air quality and mounting risks to pedestrians. “At least 150 trucks would move in and out every day,” said Hemal Master, a resident of IC Colony. “It became part of our morning.” Residents also claimed that debris was dumped in ecologically sensitive zones, including the mangrove belt close to parking ground on New Link Road. The area falls under Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

Similar complaints were raised about sites beneath Kandarpada Metro Station and near the Kandarpada Gaothan cremation ground. Residents described the activity as organised and continuous. Apart from air pollution caused by dust and burning wood, residents feared long-term ecological damage to mangroves and the Dahisar river belt. Repeated complaints were lodged with civic authorities and the police, but enforcement drives only offered temporary respite.

Change came when Rekha Yadav was elected from the ward. She followed up on the issue, FIRs were filed and heavy fines imposed on those found dumping debris, residents added. “We have been trying to solve the issue of dumping here for many years. Nothing worked because corporators and BMC were hand-in-glove,” said Yadav. “People want resolution and it is our job to deliver.”

..

Where

Ward 172, Sion

Corporator

Rajshree Shirwadkar, BJP

Objective

Removing khataras

For years, residents had grown used to the sight of junked vehicles, or khataras, lining the roads of Sion, occupying precious public space. Along with this being an eyesore, the line of rusty vehicles also created anxiety among citizens, as some of these abandoned vehicles were found to be linked to cases of hit-and-run and other criminal acts.

Repeated complaints to BMC about the scrapped cars fell on deaf ears. When Rajshree Shirwadkar was elected, residents informed her how the derelict vehicles narrowed carriageways, impeded pedestrian movement and made routine sweeping and sanitation difficult.

“As long as these cars were parked there, sweeping properly was impossible. Dust and garbage would collect underneath and around them,” said resident Payal Shah, who had raised the issue several times with civic authorities.

The push for action gathered pace after Shirwadkar took office. The local ward started identifying and clearing long-abandoned vehicles from public roads. Since her election, more than 50 to 60 such vehicles have been disposed of, said residents.

“It does not look good, and why block a road if we can clear it,” Shirwadkar said. “I plan to clear all abandoned cars.” Her enthusiasm is shared by residents who said immediate resolution follows whenever they approach her.

Next on Shirwadkar’s agenda is paving uneven roads for better mobility.

Where

Ward 169, Kurla

Corporator

Saeeda Khan, NCP

Objective

Water supply in 24 buildings

Within weeks of being elected from Kurla, Saeeda Khan, moved to address a crisis that had gripped Kapadia Nagar for two years: erratic and low-pressure water supply to a 24-building residential complex.

Residents of the 45-year-old housing society had long complained of severe shortages. Many said they were forced to wait for hours each day to access the basic supply.

Khan had campaigned on the promise to resolve the issue. Soon after her election, she visited Kapadia Nagar and sought an inspection of the water pipelines by officials from BMC’s water department. During the inspection, illegal motors and unauthorised connections, which were diverting water and affecting supply to several buildings, were identified and seized.

Following the corrective measures, including necessary pipeline work, supply has stabilised across the complex, residents said.

“The crisis, which had stretched for two years, has now been resolved after Khan had the pipelines inspected by the BMC,” said Aaqib Shaikh, a resident of the area.

“It is not as if we did not what to solve the issue, but the link between citizens and the civic body was broken. Funds have been allocated and the chain of communication has been restored,” said Khan.

Khan added that she intends to continue focusing on basic infrastructure in her ward. As Mithi river falls in her jurisdiction, she plans to work on its upkeep and also maintain the existing gutters to prevent further civic distress.