Dengue, swine flu cases rise in city amid extended monsoon

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) epidemiology weekly report released on Tuesday states that there is a rise in swine flu and dengue cases in the city as it continued to witness intermittent downpours even after the monsoon period, which was supposed to end on September 30.

To date, 13 swine flu cases and 178 dengue cases have been reported this month, states the report. In September, the city saw 14 swine flu cases and 215 dengue cases.

“We are witnessing an increase in dengue and swine flu cases and advise Mumbaiites to follow precautionary measures for both the viral diseases,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, chief executive health officer, BMC.

The city saw 876 cases and 5 deaths in 2021 due to Dengue, and 129 cases and three deaths in 2020. So far in 2022, the city has seen 746 cases and two deaths.

As a precautionary measure for dengue, BMC said that the breeding of mosquitoes should be prevented and to use bed nets, and window screens and avoid mosquito bites.

Private hospital doctors, who are also witnessing a rise in dengue cases, blamed the extended monsoon.

“Due to extended rains, we are seeing a rise in dengue cases. We are seeing almost 20 to 30 cases every day, out of them almost 8 to 10 are getting hospitalised due to high-grade fever, low platelets or persistent vomiting etc,” said Dr Neeraj Tulara, infectious disease specialist, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai.

In 2021, the city saw 64 swine flu cases and 44 in 2020. To date, the city has seen 325 swine flu cases in 2022.

Dr Umang Agarwal, an infectious disease expert, PD Hinduja Hospital-Mahim, said people should take the flu vaccine. “Swine flu is transmitted through droplet infection. Adequate masking is an important prevention measure. People with complaints of cough, cold, sore throat should use masks to prevent the spread of infection.”

He said that the use of masks has reduced which has been an important factor in the increase in swine flu cases, adding, “one should take a flu shot every year.”