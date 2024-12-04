Menu Explore
Devendra Fadnavis elected as Maharashtra BJP legislative party leader, set to become chief minister

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 04, 2024 12:31 PM IST

The decision was announced by the party's central observer, Vijay Rupani, after no other candidates were proposed for the position

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party's legislative party has unanimously elected Devendra Fadnavis as its leader, paving the way for him to become Maharashtra's next chief minister. The decision was announced by the party's central observer, Vijay Rupani, after no other candidates were proposed for the position.

Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)(Hindustan Times)
Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)(Hindustan Times)

The nomination was proposed by former BJP state unit chief Chandrakant Patil and seconded by Pankaja Munde during the legislative party meeting.

"Since there is no other proposal, I announced Fadnavis to be elected the leader unopposed," Rupani said at the meeting.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised the significance of the Maharashtra mandate, particularly in light of the recent Lok Sabha poll results. "It's a mandate towards Vikasit Bharat," she said. "The double engine government under PM Narendra Modi's guidance will drive Maharashtra to new heights of growth with full fervour and strength. The promises made in manifesto will be fulfilled."

Fadnavis is scheduled to meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan at 3:30pm, accompanied by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, to stake claim to form the government.

