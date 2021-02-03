Devendra Fadnavis writes to Uddhav Thackeray, seeks action against Sharjeel Usmani
Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has written a letter to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, demanding that a case be registered against former student leader Sharjeel Usmani for his allegedly provocative speech at an Elgaar Parishad event in Pune on January 30. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its frontal organisations have filed complaints against Usmani at various police stations.
In the letter to the CM on Tuesday, Fadnavis has questioned the permission given to organise the conclave in the wake of violence witnessed in the past after the first Elgaar Parishad organised in 2017. “Sharjeel’s provocative speech has proved how permission given to the conclave was wrong. His statements were derogatory to Hindu religion, serious and objectionable, and insulting to community members. The state government should take stern action against him immediately,” Fadnavis said.
In his letter, the BJP leader said that it was surprising to see that no action was initiated against a youth leader who came to Maharashtra and defamed Hindutva. “It is a shameful event that leads to tension in the state. The state should immediately book him by lodging a complaint and taking legal action against him,” Fadnavis stated.
The Elgaar Parishad was organised in Pune on January 30 by Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyaan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Rohit Vemula, a Dalit research scholar of the University of Hyderabad, who died by suicide in 2016.
On Monday, state home minister Anil Deshmukh said that police were examining the speeches at the conclave and appropriate action would be taken based on the information.
Meanwhile, BJP’s Kandivli MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar filed a complaint against Usmani at Dindoshi police station. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), BJP’s youth wing also filed a complaint against the youth leader at Swargate police station in Pune, and demanded that a first information report (FIR) be registered against Usmani under section 153 (a) (attack on religion, race, group); 295 (a) (malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of a community), and 124 (a) (whoever, by words, signs and visible representation attempts to create contempt towards the government) of the Indian Penal Code.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Traffic violations in 2020 more than 2019: Mumbai traffic police data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: NCP slams Centre over multi-layered barricades at Delhi border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena MPs meet farmer leader at Ghazipur border to express support
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tourism, hospitality sectors neglected in Union Budget: Travel federation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Law on ballot paper: Speaker tells Maharashtra to mull possibility
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devendra Fadnavis writes to Uddhav Thackeray, seeks action against Sharjeel Usmani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2022 BMC polls: Mumbai Congress to launch 100-day programme from February 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP scam case: Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta denied bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai records season's highest temperature at 36.3 degrees Celsius
- While this was lower than the 36.4 degrees Celsius recorded on December 10, 2020, it was still the highest recorded temperature of the winter season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra expects phase 2 to boost Covid-19 vaccination turnout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 3 pose as NIA officers to extort ₹2 crore from businessman, arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC nod to resolve standoff between Maharashtra government, private hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Drug dealer Parvez Khan arrested by ATS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC orders action against hostile witnesses in all appropriate cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No multi-speciality infectious hospital in Mumbai, focus on peripheral hospital: BMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox