Dhol tasha groups elated to be back!
As the dhol tasha groups and banjo players get ready for the celebrations, we speak to them about what changes this year brings.
Since we could remember, the image of the procession with Ganpati murtis making their way among the throngs of devotees are splashed across social media and our television screens during this time, every year. But, the last two years saw these processions coming to a grinding halt due to Covid-19. But this year, the Maharashtra government has lifted all the restrictions and given the processions a go-ahead. As the dhol tasha groups and banjo players get ready for the celebrations, we speak to them about what changes this year brings.
With around 70 to 80 people in their group, Sanket Warlikar of Yoddha Dhol Tasha Dhawj Pathak, Worli village, says, “Our group is happy that we will get to experience and enjoy the festival in its original format. We are elated to be back and to perform for the crowd, especially, for the adrenaline rush we get.”
Practising since May, Sanket Patne of Swar Sahyadri Banjo Musical, Jogeshwari (E), says they are excited to perform. “But there is a big burden of meeting people’s expectations, since we are returning after two years. The mandals also expect us to go beyond. If we are booked for a two-hour show, because of the crowd, we go on to perform for up to six hours,” he explains.
On the other hand, some groups are also upset that they do not get paid fairly for their efforts. “Ganpati is our biggest festival,” says Rohit Jadhav of Talimantra Dhol Tasha Pathak, Bandra (E), but “the mandals aren’t paying the dhol pathaks well. Even though we require more manpower, we are paid less, as they are spending more on DJs”. Ask what is the solution to this and Jadhav suggests creating a universal rate card that all groups stick too. “It would be ideal if all dhol tasha pathaks could stick to their strict payment budget and not settle for anything less,” he explains.
So, what are the troupes doing differently this year? Patne shares, “We started our preparations early this year, so we have incorporated many new styles. Normally, banjo groups don’t use bulbul (a string instrument) as they perform on the keyboard, but we have added that in our show to give the audience a change this time around.”
Jadhav’s group, on the other hand, feels that nothing can beat “the authentic and traditional Maharashtrian folk beats”, so they are just going to stick to their usual musical routine.
‘I called for good governance, but Kejriwalji in desperation took to…’: Delhi LG
On Wednesday, officials of the House of Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena said that he will take legal action against some AAP leaders, including Atishi, Jasmine Shah, Durgesh Pathak and Saurabh Bhardwaj, among others, for their “highly defamatory” and false corruption accusations against him.
PMC to hire 1,640 security guards
The Pune Municipal Corporation will recruit 1,650 security personnel on a contract basis. The civic body's security department has floated tenders for the same, said officials. Head of the security department of PMC, Madhav Jagtap, said, “They (security personnel) will be appointed at regional ward offices, civic hospitals and clinics, gardens, water treatment plants and various other projects of the civic body.”
Man killed, another wounded in Goa firing
A 23-year-old man was killed and another critically injured when unidentified assailants fired on them while the two were mining sand using a wooden canoe in the River Zuari at Curchorem in South Goa on Thursday. Police said that Yusuf Alam, 23, and Mohammed Sahu, 33, were brought to a health centre after the firing. Sand mining is banned in Goa. Extractors often use wooden canoes along secluded stretches of rivers for sand mining.
WB gears for thermocol-free Durga Puja; draws mixed reactions from organisers
Kolkata is gearing up for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations with puja committees across the state ready to shun the usage of thermocol for decorative purposes. This development comes after the central government banned the use of thermocol for decorative purposes from July 1. Thermocol was also on the list of banned items. It is obtained by the polymerisation of styrene or phenylethene, which has properties similar to polythene.
Uttar Pradesh: 16 IAS officers transferred in major administrational reshuffle
In a major reshuffle in the state bureaucracy, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday transferred 16 Indian Administrative Service officers. Parth Sarthi Sen Sharma, who returned from central deputation, has been appointed principal secretary of health and family welfare department. Hari Om has been made the principal secretary of the social welfare department. Kalpana Awasthi has been made the principal secretary of the Governor. Sudhir Mahadev Bobde has been made principal secretary of higher education.
