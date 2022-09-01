Dhol tasha groups elated to be back!

Since we could remember, the image of the procession with Ganpati murtis making their way among the throngs of devotees are splashed across social media and our television screens during this time, every year. But, the last two years saw these processions coming to a grinding halt due to Covid-19. But this year, the Maharashtra government has lifted all the restrictions and given the processions a go-ahead. As the dhol tasha groups and banjo players get ready for the celebrations, we speak to them about what changes this year brings.

With around 70 to 80 people in their group, Sanket Warlikar of Yoddha Dhol Tasha Dhawj Pathak, Worli village, says, “Our group is happy that we will get to experience and enjoy the festival in its original format. We are elated to be back and to perform for the crowd, especially, for the adrenaline rush we get.”

Practising since May, Sanket Patne of Swar Sahyadri Banjo Musical, Jogeshwari (E), says they are excited to perform. “But there is a big burden of meeting people’s expectations, since we are returning after two years. The mandals also expect us to go beyond. If we are booked for a two-hour show, because of the crowd, we go on to perform for up to six hours,” he explains.

On the other hand, some groups are also upset that they do not get paid fairly for their efforts. “Ganpati is our biggest festival,” says Rohit Jadhav of Talimantra Dhol Tasha Pathak, Bandra (E), but “the mandals aren’t paying the dhol pathaks well. Even though we require more manpower, we are paid less, as they are spending more on DJs”. Ask what is the solution to this and Jadhav suggests creating a universal rate card that all groups stick too. “It would be ideal if all dhol tasha pathaks could stick to their strict payment budget and not settle for anything less,” he explains.

So, what are the troupes doing differently this year? Patne shares, “We started our preparations early this year, so we have incorporated many new styles. Normally, banjo groups don’t use bulbul (a string instrument) as they perform on the keyboard, but we have added that in our show to give the audience a change this time around.”

Jadhav’s group, on the other hand, feels that nothing can beat “the authentic and traditional Maharashtrian folk beats”, so they are just going to stick to their usual musical routine.