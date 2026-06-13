Mumbai: Petrol pumps across Maharashtra can no longer sell more than 200 litres of diesel to a customer in a day, under fresh restrictions imposed by the state government on Friday to curb hoarding, black marketing and the diversion of fuel meant for retail consumers. Officials said the move follows a Central government notification regulating the supply and distribution of petrol and diesel. Diesel sale capped, fuel resale banned across Maha

Under a government resolution issued by the Food and Civil Supplies Department, petrol pumps have been directed to dispense fuel only into vehicle tanks or authorised containers, while the resale of petrol and diesel has been prohibited.

Institutional, commercial and industrial consumers have also been barred from purchasing fuel from retail outlets and must instead source supplies from designated bulk-consumer depots.

A senior Food and Civil Supplies Department official said authorities had found instances of contractors and industrial units sourcing diesel from retail pumps because bulk-supply diesel was more than ₹40 per litre costlier.

“We detected a nexus involving oil companies, petrol pump operators and bulk consumers, which resulted in fuel queues in some districts,” the official said.

The official, however, clarified that the restrictions were precautionary and that Maharashtra currently has adequate fuel stocks.

According to the GR, petrol pumps can dispense fuel only into vehicle fuel tanks or containers certified by competent authorities. The order also bars the sale of fuel in unauthorised containers and prohibits the resale of petrol and diesel purchased from retail outlets.

Officials said most of the provisions were already being enforced, with the 200-litre daily cap on diesel purchases being the principal new restriction.

The state government has directed oil marketing companies and petrol pump dealers to ensure strict compliance. Violations will invite action under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply and Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005.