Mumbai: The share of digital ticket bookings on the red and yellow metro lines (Metro 2A and 7, respectively) has reached 56% following the introduction of WhatsApp-based ticketing a month ago, shows data from the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), which manages the two lines. The sale of paper tickets during this period has dropped by 10%, the data further shows. Digital transactions account for 56% metro tickets

WhatsApp-based ticketing has been available on the blue line (Metro 1), connecting Versova with Ghatkopar, since April 2022. In late October, MMOCL extended the facility to the red and yellow lines. It also closed ticket windows at Akurli, Poisar and Eksar metro stations, saying they were unviable as they sold less than 3,500 tickets per day.

Now, tickets booked using digital mediums such as the Maha Mumbai Metro App, QR code-based tickets, the Mumbai One Card and WhatsApp account for 56% of the total tickets while sale of paper tickets has come down by 10%.

WhatsApp-based ticketing utilises the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which enables customers to browse and buy products from varied sellers without installing any additional mobile applications.

To buy a ticket for the yellow and red lines, passengers must send a message saying ‘Hi’ to the dedicated WhatsApp number, 8652635500, or scan the QR code displayed at metro stations. Blue line commuters must send a message to 9670008889. Commuters then receive a link where they can select the source and destination stations, the number of passengers, and their choice between a single- or return-journey ticket. Payments can be made via WhatsApp or using a QR code.

WhatsApp ticketing is likely to be introduced on the aqua line (Metro 3) after a few weeks, said officials.