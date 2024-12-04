Dignitaries, film stars, gurus, beneficiaries will converge at Azad Maidan for Mahayuti swearing-in ceremony

MUMBAI: On December 5, Azad Maidan will be witness to a grand event: the oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government attended by dignitaries, film folk, religious gurus and politicians as well as beneficiaries of the schemes that gave the Mahayuti its sweeping victory. From PM Narendra Modi and his colleagues from the union cabinet to the chief ministers of over 22 states, industrialists and foreign diplomats, all will be in attendance as well as over 20,000 workers and officer-bearers from the three-party alliance. Mumbai, India - Dec. 3, 2024: Preparation for Swearing ceremony at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The oath-taking ceremony, which is expected to last for over an hour, will be preceded by a musical event by leading music composers Ajay-Atul. The stage has been divided into three parts, one of which will be reserved for the religious gurus of various sects. The main stage will be occupied by chief ministers from BJP- and NDA ally-ruled states, union ministers and key BJP office-bearers, including party president J P Nadda.

“Former chief ministers of Maharashtra and leaders from opposition parties have reserved seats in the first few rows,” said an official from the protocol department. “Among the chief ministers who have confirmed their attendance are those of all the BJP-ruled neighbouring states, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.”

Given the key role played by the Ladki Bahin scheme in the Mahayuti victory, over 5,000 women beneficiaries have been invited to the function as well as over 2,000 farmers. A few BJP supporters like Nagpur tea seller Gopal Bawankule, who is an ardent follower of Fadnavis, will also attend.

A large number of people from the Hindi and Marathi film industries, corporate world and judiciary as well as foreign diplomats have been invited. “Most of the invitees have confirmed their presence,” said a Mantralaya official.

The arrangements for the event have been done by the state government in consultation with the BJP leadership. The number of special invitees from various fields is over 2,500, while the BJP’s state executive of over 800 members, officer-bearers of two other parties, MPs from the state and former law-makers are also invited.