Disha Salian death: HC raps state over delay in sharing probe report with parents

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday rapped the state government for not handing over the report containing details of the probe into celebrity manager Disha Salian’s death in 2020 with her father Satish Salian despite the passage of five years since the incident. Celebrity manager Disha Salian

“Why is the inquiry still going on? It’s been five years now. Someone has died. You have to find out whether it was a suicide or culpable homicide,” the division bench of justices AS Gadkari and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale said while hearing a petition filed by Satish Salian, alleging his daughter Disha was gangraped and murdered and the case was hushed up by the police, politicians and other influential figures.

Disha, who managed actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died by suicide on June 8, 2020 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building, as per the closure report filed by Malvani police.

In his petition, Salian sought various reliefs from the court, including action against members of the special investigation team constituted by the state government in December 2023 to probe the case, and transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Salian also alleged that investigating officers had not shared with him documents and articles included the final investigation report such as material collected by police during the probe, photographs, videos, panchnamas, CCTV footage, call detail records, forensic reports, post-mortem report, and the mobile phone and laptop of his deceased daughter.

During the hearing on Thursday, public prosecutor Mankunwar Deshmukh said that the inquiry into Disha’s death was still underway and even minor aspects of the case were being considered to rule out all possibilities. The authorities had recorded statements of Disha’s parents on several occasions, where they did not raise any suspicions over her death, and such suspicions were raised only after five years, Deshmukh said.

The court, however, questioned the state over the delay in providing the probe report and related documents to the petitioner.

“Five years have passed. This is not a routine case…He is the father of the victim. Under the law, he is allowed to have the record of his own statement. You have to consider this. He is entitled to have a copy of the statements,” the court said, directing the police to consider the possibility of handing over the documents to Salian.

The next hearing is scheduled on December 11.