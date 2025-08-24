Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
Doctor dies in accident caused by potholes in Bhiwandi

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 04:14 am IST

The police said that Ansari was travelling along the road under the APJ Abdul Kalam flyover at Vanjar-patti Naka when he tried overtaking a truck and slipped and fell due to a pothole. He was rushed to Indira Gandhi Memorial hospital in Bhiwandi where he was declared dead, the police added

MUMBAI: A 58-year-old doctor died after his scooter skidded over a pothole and he came under the rear tyre of a truck in Bhiwandi on Friday night. Residents of the area raised slogans in anger against the authorities, but the police soon reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

The police identified the deceased as Mohammad Naseem Ansari, a resident of Guljar Nagar in Bhiwandi, who runs a clinic in Bagh-e-Firdous area in Bhiwandi. According to the Nizampura police the incident took place around midnight when the doctor was returning home after work.

The police said that Ansari was travelling along the road under the APJ Abdul Kalam flyover at Vanjar-patti Naka when he tried overtaking a truck and slipped and fell due to a pothole. He was rushed to Indira Gandhi Memorial hospital in Bhiwandi where he was declared dead, the police added.

The police have arrested the driver of the truck, Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Aslam, 30, and registered a case against him under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police said that some residents protested after the death due to the potholes and heavy vehicles on the road despite a flyover.

After the accident, civic authorities immediately began filling up the potholes in that area.

