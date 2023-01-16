Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Doctor, friend loses 2.55 lakh in part-time job scam

Doctor, friend loses 2.55 lakh in part-time job scam

mumbai news
Published on Jan 16, 2023 07:05 PM IST

The police said that on January 12, Dave received a WhatsApp message asking if she was interested in a part-time job. She replied by asking what the job profile was, and the person at the other end said that she had to give positive reviews to YouTube videos in exchange for payment

Doctor, friend loses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.55 lakh in part-time job scam
Doctor, friend loses 2.55 lakh in part-time job scam
ByGautam S. Mengle

Mumbai: A 27-year-old doctor and her friend lost around 2.55 lakh in a cyber-scam that involved the lure of a part-time job as well as investment in cryptocurrency.

According to the Kurar police, the complainant, Dr Hemal Dave, is a private practitioner and currently works with a hospital in Malad. The police said that on January 12, Dave received a WhatsApp message asking if she was interested in a part-time job. She replied by asking what the job profile was, and the person at the other end said that she had to give positive reviews to YouTube videos in exchange for payment.

“Dave completed a few tasks and was paid small amounts in return, which convinced her that she was dealing with a genuine party. This went on for a day, and the next evening, the accused asked her to install a bitcoin app, saying that it was part of the task. On the accused’s instructions, Dave started transferring increasing amounts of money into the app, which showed her that her investment was already getting good returns,” said an officer.

The officer added that lured by the prospect of a hefty profit, Dave had, by the end of two days, paid 1.55 lakh into the app. The accused encouraged her to invest even more, saying that higher investments would bring higher returns, and Dave turned to one of her friends, who also deposited 1 lakh into the app.

“When Dave asked about her returns, the accused told her that she had made some mistakes in the ‘tasks’ and hence there would be no payment released till she deposited a further 2 lakh into the app. Dave refused to send any more money till she had received what she had been promised, and the accused cut off all communication with her,” said the officer.

Realising that she may be a victim of fraud, Dave approached the police on Sunday and a complaint was filed. The police have booked the accused for cheating under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out