MUMBAI: In a rare life-saving surgery, doctors at the government-run St George’s Hospital successfully removed a 10.4 kg ovarian tumour of a 40-year-old woman from Mumbai’s Crawford Market area. What made the case particularly unique was the patient’s critical condition at the time of admission - she weighed just 20 kg, excluding the tumour, Doctors remove 10.4 kg tumour from 40-yr-old woman weighing only 20kg

and was severely malnourished. The tumour had spread to her liver, spleen, and other vital organs, causing severe breathing difficulties.

The patient, Meena Raoji Solanki, had been suffering for over a year and a half. Her ordeal began after accidentally bumping her stomach against a table. “It started with mild pain, but I kept ignoring it,” she told Hindustan Times. Over time, her abdomen swelled, her periods stopped at the age of 36, and she began losing weight drastically. “It felt like I was carrying six or seven babies inside me. Neighbours were scared to even look at me,” she said.

Unmarried, Meena initially sought help from local physicians, whose treatments offered only temporary relief. By May, her condition deteriorated sharply. She developed painful mouth ulcers, was unable to eat, and vomited continuously for eight days. Frail and dehydrated, she was brought to St George’s Hospital by her brother with the help of a social worker.

Scans revealed a tumour that had taken over nearly the entire abdominal cavity. It had adhered to and displaced several major organs, including the liver, spleen, and intestines, and posed a

serious risk of rupture. Surgery in such a condition carried high risks, compounded by her extreme malnourishment and weak cardiovascular stability.

“This was one of the most medically-complicated surgeries I have performed,” said Dr Rajshree Katke, professor and head of gynaecology at St George’s. “The tumour had completely taken over the abdomen and was compressing multiple organs, including the lungs, which explained her breathlessness. Her body had been deprived of nutrition for months, and her vital signs were dangerously unstable. There was a real risk that she would not survive the procedure. We had to work around densely adhered tissues and inflamed blood vessels while anticipating potential rupture. It was a true team effort, executed with precision.”

The four-hour surgery was carried out by a multidisciplinary team including oncologist Dr Koresh, gynaecologist Dr Shubhangi, and anaesthetists Dr Pournima Sonkamble and Dr Ruchi. Following the procedure, Meena was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring and then

shifted to the general ward. She is now on a high-protein diet, gradually regaining strength and mobility.

“I was so underweight that I felt breathless even while walking. I couldn’t eat. I thought the changes were related to my stopped periods, so I ignored them. But eventually, I became completely bedridden,” Meena said.