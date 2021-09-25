Drop in number of commuters using fake identity cards in Mumbai local trains

After local train services resumed for fully vaccinated passengers in August, there is a drop in the number of people using fake identity cards of essential workers to travel by local trains.

In June, 1,191 people were detained for travelling using fake essential workers identity cards. Around 533 passengers were detained in August, while 240 passengers were detained in September for travelling using fake essential workers identity cards.

According to railway authorities, there is a reduction in the number of people trying to commute with fake identity cards as many citizens have completed their second vaccination dose and 14 days period.

“We witnessed the decrease in August as well when train services resumed for the general public, but in September the number has gone down significantly. We appeal to passengers to commute only through valid tickets and have their vaccination certificates with them to produce during inspections,” said a senior Central Railway official.

Local train services resumed for fully vaccinated passengers on August 15. Passengers have to register themselves by showing their vaccination certificate through the online or offline system at the suburban railway stations. After verification, the passengers can get their monthly pass from the railways booking office.

Nearly 3.5 million passengers are travelling daily by the suburban railway network in September.

Around 2.2 million passengers travelled by local trains daily on the Central Railway, while 1.3 million passengers travelled on the Western Railway this month. Nearly 1.5 million passengers travelled on Central Railway and 1.1 million passengers on the Western Railway in August.