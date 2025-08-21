MUMBAI: A man from Malad was booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on Tuesday after allegedly being caught with 766 grams of Mephedrone earlier this month. This is the first such case in Maharashtra where the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has applied the newly amended Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in a narcotics case. Drug trafficker booked under MCOCA for the first time in Maharashtra

In July, the Maharashtra government, during its monsoon session, amended MCOCA to bring drug peddlers under its purview as part of its zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking.

According to the police, the incident occurred on August 7, when the accused Adnan Shaikh, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was caught with 766 grams of Mephedrone in Bandra. Subsequently, he was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and arrested. On Tuesday, the ANC applied charges under MCOCA against him.

“A proposal was sent to senior Mumbai Police officials for the application of the amended MCOCA against the accused, which was approved on Tuesday. Following this, we have applied section 3 (punishment for organized crime) of The Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act against him,” the officer said.

During interrogation, Shaikh said that he was working for his aunt, Kayanat Shaikh, a drug peddler, who in turn bought drugs from a person named Jamir Ahmed Ansari alias Jamir Boka, the officer said. Boka and Kayanat are still wanted in the case, he added.