Drugs worth ₹1.85Cr seized recently were stored in empty containers from Dubai
During the investigations about the seizure of MD powder worth ₹1.85Cr last week by Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), it was found that the drugs were brought from Dubai in empty containers.
According to police, the empty containers used in export by India were being sent back to India from Dubai with the drugs being hidden inside the surface of the outer part of the container so that they skip scanning.
“In Dubai as well as in India, the containers were not scanned as after opening the container, it would be found empty. One container that reached JNPT had some damage on the lower part and hence it was sent for repairs to a company that repairs the containers. While repairing, the supervisor of the repairing department found the packets that he verified to be drugs and then planned to sell it off along with his friend when they got nabbed,” a police officer privy to the investigations said.
The accused, identified as Samasuddin Azizullah Shaikh (41), the supervisor of the company in Shirdhon, and his friend Rajendra, alias Barku Maruti Pawar (29), a scrap dealer were in a SUV on the road from Uran Phata to Killa Junction when police inspector, Parag Sonawane, and his team from AHTU caught them.
“We seized around 1,550g MD powder and the SUV used in transporting the drugs. The accused are in police custody till April 11 and we are investigating further,” DCP, crime branch, Suresh Mengade, said. A parallel investigation is being done by the Anti Narcotics Cell as well along with AHTU.
-
Smuggled from Dubai, 80 live corals housed at Taraporewala Aquarium
Mumbai: The state fisheries department has made arrangements for 80 live corals of nine species that were smuggled into India from Dubai to be housed at the Taraporewala Aquarium, one of the iconic tourist spots in Mumbai. The corals were seized by the customs department at the Pune airport. Atul Patne, commissioner, fisheries, informed that the customs officials had contacted them for keeping the corals in the aquarium.
-
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: The Celebrity Circus
Come, let us for one day at least, become Mumbai celebrities; you know the kind I'm referring to: the ones who don 'athleisure-wear' for their 'airport looks' and are hounded by 'paps' who follow them around all day, shouting: 'Ma'am, ek idhar turn! Please hamarey pass dekho! Because, to be a celebrity in Mumbai everything, including your ego, must be outsized, (except your waist, of course).
-
MP sees 5 Covid-19 cases, no death: active tally now 54
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,188 on Friday after the detection of five cases, while the death toll stood unchanged 10,734, an official said. The positivity rate was at 0.05 per cent, he added. The recovery count increased by 23 to touch 10,30,400, leaving the state with 54 active cases, the official informed. With 8,863 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,89,24,385 he added.
-
Don’t use bulldozers against shops, huts of the poor: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials of the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that bulldozers are not used to demolish shops and hutments of the poor. While reiterating the government's resolve of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, CM Yogi Adityanath underlined the need to be sensitive to the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden, a government spokesman said in a statement.
-
Rajasthan: Curfew extended till April 10 in violence-hit Karauli
The curfew in violence-hit Karauli of Rajasthan was extended till April 10 on Thursday as a precautionary measure. However, the curfew will be relaxed by three hours from Friday. The curfew was imposed after incidents of arson and vandalism on Saturday in the wake of stone-pelting at a bike rally on Nav Samvatsar (Hindu New Year). The bike rally was passing through a Muslim-dominated area. Around 35 people were injured in the violence.
