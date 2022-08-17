Drugs worth ₹1,000 crore seized in Gujarat
Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police have arrested the owner of a Gujarat factory and seized 513kg of mephedrone (MD) and other raw materials used for drug manufacture, all worth ₹1,026 crore, from the unit, officials said on Tuesday.
Giriraj Dixit, 54, is the seventh accused in a 705kg mephedrone seizure case in which Pravin Kumar Singh, who allegedly manufactured over a thousand kilos of the party drug in an Ambarnath factory, was arrested earlier this month. Dixit is in ANC custody till August 21.
ANC officials said Singh, who worked in a pharmaceutical company in Gujarat a few years ago, met Dixit and convinced him to manufacture MD in his factory.
For at least the past year, Singh visited Dixit’s factory in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, and guided employees on how to manufacture the drug, officials said.
Dixit purportedly agreed to manufacture the synthetic stimulant and Singh used to monitor its production in the premises, they added.
The drug bust also led to the seizure of 812kg of white powder and 397kg of chemicals — suspected to be used in the production of MD — from Dixit’s factory, officials said.
“We learnt that three consignments of MD, each at least 500kgs, were manufactured in the Ankleshwar factory in the past one year and delivered at Singh’s commercial space in Nalasopara (Maharashtra),” ANC deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade said.
Dixit, who holds a post-graduate degree in chemistry from Agra, ran the Ankleshwar factory along with two partners.
Dixit’s name cropped up during Singh’s interrogation. Singh was arrested on August 3, after ANC’s Worli unit arrested a peddler from Govandi with 250g of mephedrone, which in, turn led to the arrest of a supplier from whom the narcotic cell recovered 2.8kg of contraband drugs.
Further investigation revealed the involvement of two distributors in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs.
On August 8, the anti-drug agency arrested Kiran Pawar, manager of Namau Chem, a chemical factory at Ambernath where scheduled drugs for several reputed pharmaceutical companies are manufactured.
During the course of the investigation, it was learnt that Singh, who hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, began producing and supplying mephedrone about three years ago just as the Covid-19 pandemic began and the country went into lockdown, leading to spiraling anxiety all around, and a spurt in demand.
Singh studied organic chemistry and then got an MBA in finance from Purvanchal University.
-
Haryana government making efforts to check lumpy skin disease: Union minister
The Union animal husbandry and dairying minister, Parshottam Rupala, who was in Chandigarh on Tuesday to review the situation prevalent due to the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in livestock, said that so far eight Haryana districts have remained unaffected by this disease. “The Union minister said the Haryana government has been making efforts to tackle this disease,” an official spokesperson said. Among the most affected districts are Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Palwal.
-
Help train sportspersons, Haryana CM Khattar tells CWG medal winners
Spurring medal-winning sportspersons from Haryana to help train sportspersons who can bring more medals at international sporting events, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday gave the slogan of 'Padak Lao Padak Badhao' to the players of the state. The CM, who was speaking at a function organised in Gurugram in honour the Birmingham Commonwealth Games medal winners, said that medal-winning players will have to prepare five-10 players like themselves.
-
2 bike-borne men snatch ₹8 lakh from labour contractor in Karnal
Two miscreants have allegedly snatched Rs 8 lakh from a labour contractor at a railway station in Karnal. Police said the incident took place on Tuesday morning when the victim, Sita Ram of Nilokheri, reached the railway station to board a train. After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started investigations. In his police complaint, Sita Ram alleged that his brother-in-law Umesh has a contract to provide labourers to brick kilns.
-
Every Haryanvi should vow to accomplish 5 pledges given by PM Modi: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called upon the people of the state to take a pledge to accomplish the 'Panch Pran' (five resolves) given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed country by 2047, and ensure their contribution towards transforming the county into a potential superpower of the world.
-
UP cabinet decides to do away with British-era jail manual
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to notify the Uttar Pradesh Jail Manual 2022 to replace the one that came into force during British rule in 1941, and has been amended several times since. It classifies the state's prisons into four categories with inmate populations ranging from 1,000 to 2,000. Pregnant women will be given additional nutritious food. Jails will have playing areas for children with mothers held in prisons.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics