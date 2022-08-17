Drugs worth 1,000 crore seized in Gujarat

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police have arrested the owner of a Gujarat factory and seized 513kg of mephedrone (MD) and other raw materials used for drug manufacture, all worth ₹1,026 crore, from the unit, officials said on Tuesday.

Giriraj Dixit, 54, is the seventh accused in a 705kg mephedrone seizure case in which Pravin Kumar Singh, who allegedly manufactured over a thousand kilos of the party drug in an Ambarnath factory, was arrested earlier this month. Dixit is in ANC custody till August 21.

ANC officials said Singh, who worked in a pharmaceutical company in Gujarat a few years ago, met Dixit and convinced him to manufacture MD in his factory.

For at least the past year, Singh visited Dixit’s factory in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, and guided employees on how to manufacture the drug, officials said.

Dixit purportedly agreed to manufacture the synthetic stimulant and Singh used to monitor its production in the premises, they added.

The drug bust also led to the seizure of 812kg of white powder and 397kg of chemicals — suspected to be used in the production of MD — from Dixit’s factory, officials said.

“We learnt that three consignments of MD, each at least 500kgs, were manufactured in the Ankleshwar factory in the past one year and delivered at Singh’s commercial space in Nalasopara (Maharashtra),” ANC deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade said.

Dixit, who holds a post-graduate degree in chemistry from Agra, ran the Ankleshwar factory along with two partners.

Dixit’s name cropped up during Singh’s interrogation. Singh was arrested on August 3, after ANC’s Worli unit arrested a peddler from Govandi with 250g of mephedrone, which in, turn led to the arrest of a supplier from whom the narcotic cell recovered 2.8kg of contraband drugs.

Further investigation revealed the involvement of two distributors in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs.

On August 8, the anti-drug agency arrested Kiran Pawar, manager of Namau Chem, a chemical factory at Ambernath where scheduled drugs for several reputed pharmaceutical companies are manufactured.

During the course of the investigation, it was learnt that Singh, who hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, began producing and supplying mephedrone about three years ago just as the Covid-19 pandemic began and the country went into lockdown, leading to spiraling anxiety all around, and a spurt in demand.

Singh studied organic chemistry and then got an MBA in finance from Purvanchal University.

