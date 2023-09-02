Drunk trio assaults cop, staff of posh Andheri pub, booked

Mumbai: Three persons have been booked for allegedly assaulting a policeman and a waitstaff as well as a valet of a plush Andheri pub in a drunken state in the early hours of Friday. The trio was taken to the police station, while the injured staff were taken to a hospital. “Later, we also took the accused to a hospital. They were then shifted to a private hospital as the alcohol abuse started affecting their physical health. We still haven’t formally taken them into custody as they are hospitalised,” the officer added (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

The accused – identified as Ashish Gyanendra Gupta, 30, Akshit Gyanendra Gupta, 28, and Ritu Saman Varma, 27 – started the brawl on the outer deck of Lord of the Drinks pub around 1.30am.

“When I intervened, one of the three picked up a stone from the wayside and hit me in the head with it. He also bit on my upper arm. Soon, other staff members, including the bouncers, came out to help us,” Grijoy Coutinho, a bartender at the pub, said in his statement to the police, adding that one of the men threatened to use a gun to kill him. He also said that the person who assaulted him picked up a glass bottle and hit himself with it.

“After getting a call, we immediately reached the spot. In front of us, the trio misbehaved equally. They started hitting the signboard and some of the other properties of the pub. They also tried to hit other customers present in the pub with stones. We had to physically restrict them,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, during the brawl, Verma bit the hands of a policeman who tried to restrict her. “We had to call in reinforcements to stop them. They were so inebriated that they couldn’t make any good decisions,” the officer said.

The trio was taken to the police station, while the injured staff were taken to a hospital. “Later, we also took the accused to a hospital. They were then shifted to a private hospital as the alcohol abuse started affecting their physical health. We still haven’t formally taken them into custody as they are hospitalised,” the officer added.

The trio has been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 332 (hurting a public servant with the intention to deter him from doing his duty), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief causing damage of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

