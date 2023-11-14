Duo arrested for stabbing four for bursting crackers near them

MUMBAI: The police on Monday arrested two brothers, Nikhil Bhalerao and Nilesh Bhalerao, who allegedly stabbed four persons on Diwali for bursting firecrackers near them. HT Image

The complainant in the case, Ganesh Chittalwad, 22, a resident of Govandi, claimed in his statement that around 11pm, he and his friend Vishal were bursting firecrackers near their residence in New Gautam Nagar in Govandi. One of the crackers landed and burst near the Bhalerao brothers, who were sitting nearby and chatting with each other.

“A heated argument ensued between Nikhil Bhalerao and Vishal...Nikhil was very furious and not in a mood to listen to anyone. But neighbours gathered soon and diffused the situation, and both brothers left the spot,” said a police officer form the Deonar police station, where the case was registered.

But the Bhalerao brothers returned after some time, and Nikhil Bhalerao allegedly stabbed Ganesh Chittalwad in his abdomen and chest with a knife multiple times. He also stabbed Vishal in his abdomen. Neighbours who gathered at the spot tried to snatch the knife from the assailant, but he stabbed whoever tried to intervene. Two others who live in the same neighbourhood sustained minor injuries during this process, said Hemraj Rajput, deputy commissioner of police, zone 6.

The police were informed about the incident but the accused fled before they reached the spot. The injured were rushed to a hospital, where Ganesh is still recuperating whereas the others were discharged after a few hours. An FIR was registered by the Deonar police under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, based on Chittalwad’s complaint. Both the accused were arrested from the Govandi area on Monday.

