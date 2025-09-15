Mumbai: The police have arrested two men from Andheri East for allegedly assaulting a 36-year-old man and robbing him of ₹10,000 last Tuesday. The Powai police said the incident occurred when the victim was on his way to work. Duo who robbed carpenter, arrested

According to the police, the victim, Puran Mukhiya, a carpenter, was walking on the road when two men on a motorcycle intercepted him at 3 pm near the Heera Panna mall in Powai. The men assaulted Mukhiya, threatened to kill him, and forced him to give them the ₹10,000 cash he was carrying in his pocket. The police said the men then fled on their bike leaving Mukhiya injured by the road.

Mukhiya then approached the Powai police and filed a complaint against his assailants.While combing through CCTV footage from the area, the Powai police found the motorcycle used by the accused, and identified its number plate too. Investigations into the bike led them to its owner, Akshay Baresa, a resident of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC) Adivasi Prajapur Pada in Andheri East.

The police then went to the area and arrested Baresa, who, when questioned, confessed to committing the crime. The police said that Baresa’s accomplice, Shubhan Singh, was also arrested from his house. Both the accused were brought to the police station, and the arrested property was also seized from them.

“We will produce them before the court on Monday,” said an officer from Powai police station. The police added that the duo already have some cases registered against them at the MIDC police station.