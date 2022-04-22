During pandemic, chatbot delivered recipes, bedtime stories to anganwadi beneficiaries
Mumbai Mamta Mhaske, a 25-year-old resident of Pandharpur’s Bhalawani village, was worried when her three-year-old daughter became an erratic eater. When she was racking her brain for ideas, she came across an AI-based chatbot developed by the state’s Women and Child Development (WCD) department, where she found nutritious recipes for children, bedtime stories to keep them engaged and other interventions for early childhood development.
“I was struggling to get her to eat every day and a bout of dengue had worsened her health further. It really helped when I started experimenting with the recipes I received on WhatsApp,” said Mhaske, adding that she cooked rava (semolina) ladoos with jaggery, potato and nachni parathas, leafy vegetable parathas, wheat kheer and many other dishes for her daughter Manasvi.
“Her eating pattern improved gradually as she enjoyed these new recipes. I didn’t mind cooking as they were really simple. My daughter also loves to listen to the stories that come on the chat every day,” she said.
The chatbot initiative was activated in October 2020 under the department’s Tarang Suposhit Maharashtracha, and was envisioned to reach out to the anganwadi beneficiaries with relevant information as the anganwadi centres remained shut during the pandemic. Since then, the chatbot has been used by 15,09,039 people across the state and the toll-free IVR number has received as many as 26,11,922 calls.
“People have reached out and told us that they found the information received on the chat very beneficial,” said Jayashree Vhankade, an anganwadi supervisor from Pandharpur who is in charge of 35 anganwadi centres in eight villages.
“Many new mothers told us that they saw a visible change in the eating patterns of their children when they tried our recipes. Some of them even noticed weight gain in children who were earlier undernourished,” she said.
The chatbot and the IVR can be reached on 8080809063. The number was popularised with the help of posters in villages. “All anganwadi workers were also asked to reach out to their beneficiaries and ask them to message on the WhatsApp number,” said Vhankade.
The chatbot currently responds in the Marathi language after an individual sends hi, hello, namaskar or simply emoticons such as a waving hand or folded hands. It then asks for the beneficiary’s name, village and district, before rolling out a series of options to click on, which include information on Covid, nutritious recipes, care during pregnancy, information on breastfeeding, early childhood development of children between 0 to three years, healthcare information for adolescent girls, pre-school education among other options. More options with voice messages are rolled out as one selects their choices.
The recipe videos have anganwadi workers and supervisors narrating and cooking. Many of the recipes have been shared by the anganwadi workers too.
“The initiative was aimed at establishing a direct connection with the anganwadi beneficiaries as the centres were rendered non-functional due to Covid,” said Shashwat Kulkarni, a programme officer of the Rajmata Jijau Mother-Child Health and Nutrition Mission under the WCD.
“There are over 500 different videos and media available under the dropdown options and we will keep on updating them,” he said. The WCD department plans to roll out the Hindi language option soon and more upgrades are underway too.
-
Kalyan Dombivli civic body to tackle water woes in its 27 villages
To address the water woes in 27 villages in Kalyan and Dombivli, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has planned to install GPS in water tankers, set up water tanks, tanker-filling points and increase the frequency of tankers. Since the 27 villages were merged with KDMC in June 2015, the villagers have been protesting against the lack of water supply. Despite several promises by the civic body, there is water shortage in these villages even this year.
-
Navi Mumbai civic chief gives directives to keep roads free of potholes in monsoon
With monsoon merely two months away, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's civic chief conducted a review meeting earlier this week, giving directives to keep the city roads free of potholes and ensure that that the disaster management is in a position to address each and every call it receives with prompt responses. NMMC has set May 15 as the deadline for completion of all works in the city related to pre-monsoon.
-
Thane residents still facing water shortage despite assurances from authorities
Residents of some areas of Ghodbunder Road and Diva are facing water shortage despite assurances from the authorities that there is enough water supply and no water cuts would be implemented in the city this summer. Thane Municipal Corporation has assured that additional water tankers would be provided to areas with shortage of water and the supply issues would be sorted in a month.
-
Navi Mumbai’s vertical gardens go dry; residents question their maintenance
Questions are raised by activists and residents over Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's failure to look into the maintenance of the initiatives done under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The vertical gardens set up adjacent to Rabale railway station and near St Xavier's High School in Airoli have dried up completely. Local activist, Yogesh Shinde has raised his concern with the municipal commissioner as well. The dried-up vertical garden was also sighted by residents and the matter was even tweeted.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s plan to provide water to MIDC slums objected
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's recent notification seeking application from slum dwellers residing in MIDC area to regularise water supply connection is being objected to and perceived as promoting slums. In a notification issued in April, the engineering department of NMMC has sought applications from slum dwellers and has detailed out the documents that could be submitted to regularise their water connection.
