ECI turns down Sena (UBT)’s request to reconsider ‘Jai Bhawani’ in their campaign song

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has turned down Shiv Sena (UBT)’s request to reconsider the poll body’s objection to the word ‘Jai Bhavani’ in its theme song, released last week to promote its new symbol of the ‘flaming torch’. Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_20_2024_000353A) (PTI)

The Sena (UBT)’s theme song has visuals of party founder- the late Bal Thackeray holding a flaming torch, and Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya holding rallies. It also has the slogan ‘Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji’ being shouted in the background.

The Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), a committee that pre-certifies political advertisements, sent a notice to the party objecting to the word on Sunday.

Certain parameters were mentioned in the notice, one of them was serial number 2.5 of the poll body’s letter, this included a ban on the use of any place of worship or religious texts/symbols/slogans on posters, videos, graphics, music, etc. It is under this parameter that the ECI objected to the use of ‘Hindu’ and ‘Jai Bhavani’ in the party anthem of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

The party urged MCMC to reconsider its objection stating that Goddess Bhawani enjoys immense status in the political lexicon of the Sena (UBT) and therefore they requested ECI to allow the song to be part of their campaign, which has been produced to promote their new symbol flaming torch.

After the notice by the ECI, Uddhav Thackeray questioned how other parties like BJP are allowed to use the name of Lord Ram and Bajarangbali and only they received an objection notice. He also dared the poll body and announced to not change the song.

In a reply to Uddhav Thackeray-led party the ECI has turned down the request. “We stand by our earlier notice and ruling on the song produced by the party. There is no need for revision in our order,” said an official from the state branch of the ECI.

The official further added that their notice and the order are as per the 19-page guidelines issued by the ECI in August 2023. “We have not objected to any word or have not specified the word Bhawani, but have pointed at the guidelines that say that the use of religious words or terms or names of gods is not allowed. Our notice may not be specifically for the word the Sena is banking upon. It could also be for other content of the song,” said an official.

The official said that they issued notices in 39 cases that had come before the MCMC for the pre-certification of the campaign material in audio-video form. “Fifteen of them have revised their content, while others have not replied to our notice. They might drop the material or opt to defy our order,” he added.

Clarifying their stand, S Chockalingam, chief electoral officer of Maharashtra, said on Wednesday, “We raise objection to the campaign material submitted to us for the pre-certification. The utterances related to the religious terms in rallies and meetings do not come in the purview of MCMC. The authorities concerned take appropriate action if an objection is raised,” he said.