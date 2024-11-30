MUMBAI: Thousands of workers with e-commerce platforms, including warehouse staff and delivery drivers, staged protests across India as part of a global movement demanding fair wages, safer working conditions and social protection. Demonstrations were held in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, with participants raising concerns about inadequate pay, lack of insurance, and the need for regulatory protection. E-commerce workers in Mumbai join global protests for fair wages

In Mumbai, workers gathered at Aazad Maidan, while trade union leaders from Delhi submitted a memorandum listing their demands to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

This coordinated effort aligns with a global campaign spearheaded by UNI Global Union and Progressive International under the banner ‘Make Them Pay’. Across six continents, unions, workers’ rights groups and environmental activists have united to hold e-commerce platforms accountable for labour practices, environmental impact, and their influence on democracy.

Globally, protests spanned more than 20 countries during the shopping frenzy from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Strikes and demonstrations occurred at warehouses in Germany, France, and the United States, while garment workers in Bangladesh joined the movement.

Christy Hoffman, General Secretary of UNI Global Union, highlighted the campaign’s significance, stating, “E-commerce platforms’ relentless pursuit of profit comes at the expense of workers, the environment and democracy. These protests show workers’ determination for justice and systemic change.”

He said that, in India, protests emphasised the challenges faced by gig and platform workers, including extreme working conditions and arbitrary job terminations. Organisers called for legislative changes to secure the rights of workers across industries.

The movement has gained traction, inspiring regulatory efforts in regions like the US and Europe to address warehouse conditions and improve union recognition processes. Advocates aim to create a future prioritising human dignity over corporate profits.

The campaign, which began in 2020, continues to grow, uniting over 80 unions and advocacy groups worldwide in their demand for systemic change.