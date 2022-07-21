ED issues fresh summon to Sanjay Raut, asks him to appear before it on July 27
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued a fresh summon to Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut and asked him to attend the agency’s Mumbai office on July 27. ED is probing the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Goregaon and financial transactions purportedly involving Raut’s wife.
On Tuesday, ED officials questioned Raut’s close associate Sujit Patkar and his wife Swapna Patkar in the case. ED suspects that Raut had allegedly bought land in Alibaug in Swapna Patkar’s name.
ED’s case is based on an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police in 2018 against Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, promoters of the real estate company, Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of HDIL that undertook the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in Goregaon and its director Pravin Raut among others.
According to ED officials, a tripartite agreement was signed between the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), Guru Ashish Construction and the society formed by the tenants for the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in 2008. Under the agreement, the developer had to provide flats to rehabilitate 672 tenants as well as build a certain number of flats for MHADA before selling the remaining area, ED had said earlier.
“The probe revealed that Guru Ashish misled MHADA and collected ₹901.79 crore without constructing the rehab component buildings for 672 displaced tenants and for MHADA. Subsequently, the company launched another project, Meadows, and collected ₹138 crore from flat buyers,” the agency said.
The agency further said that its probe so far has found that around ₹100 crore were transferred from HDIL to the account of Pravin Raut, who was arrested in the case on February 2. This amount was further “diverted” by Pravin Raut, a close associate of the Sena MP, to various accounts of his associates, family members, his business entities etc., ED said.
“In 2010, part of the proceeds of crime, ₹83 lakh, was received by Varsha Raut, wife of Sanjay Raut, directly/indirectly from Madhuri Raut, wife of Pravin Raut,” ED said in a statement earlier. “This amount was utilised by Varsha Raut for purchase of flat at Dadar East,” the agency claimed.
Besides, eight plots of land at Kihim beach in Alibaug were purchased in the name of Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar who is another close associate of Sanjay Raut, ED said.
As part of its probe, in April, ED attached properties worth ₹11.15 crore belonging to Varsha Raut, including the flat in Dadar and plots in Kihim, officials said. ED has also attached Pravin Raut’s immovable assets worth ₹72.6 crore in connection with the PMC bank fraud case in December 2022.
Political parties fight over credit for SC verdict on OBC quota
A 17-month struggle by OBC (Other Backward Class) outfits and political parties has finally borne fruit with the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowing 27% OBC reservation in the local bodies across Maharashtra. Leader of the rebel Shiv Sena faction, Chief minister Eknath Shinde, however, said that they don't want to take any credit and give it all to the opposition.
Elgar Parishad Case: State denies phone call facility to jailed activist Gautam Navlakha
The state prison authorities on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that Elgar Parishad accused Gautam Navlakha, booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), cannot be permitted telephone calls from prison as per the existing rules. Additional public prosecutor Sangeeta Shinde was responding to a query by the court in the previous hearing on whether the telephone call facility was withdrawn for all prisoners or there were exceptions.
SPPU training programme to make students industry-ready
The 'placement and corporate relations cell' of the Savitribai Phule Pune University has started a four-day training programme at the university campus to make students 'industry ready'; it will start with the training of the university's professors. The faculty development programme has been organised in collaboration with Infosys through the Centre for Employability and Improvement of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan.
Former Payal MLA’s gunman held with 200gm opium
A head constable, deployed as a gunman with former Congress MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha, was arrested by Khanna police with 200gm opium. The accused has been identified as Baljeet Singh, 45. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Harsimrat Singh said the head constable is deployed as a gunman with former Congress MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha. The DSP added that Baljeet used to visit different villages along with the Congress MLA.
Shinde appoints Bhushan Gagrani as additional chief secretary in CMO
Mumbai: HShinde'smay still not have a Cabinet of ministers but chief minister Eknath Shinde has finally begun putting his CMO in place. Seasoned bureaucrat Bhushan Gagrani is 1990 batch IAS who was last in the CMO when Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister. Before his appointment as additional chief secretary in the CMO, Gagrani was in the urban development department where also Eknath Shinde was his boss.
