MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches and seized gold, diamond and platinum jewellery, and bullion worth ₹1.42 crore in a money laundering case against a firm,whose officials are accused of defrauding the state forest department of around ₹12.15 crore through financial misconduct. ED seizes ₹ 1.42 cr assets of Tadoba tiger reserve’ s ex-service provider

The firm, M/s Wild Connectivity Solutions (WCS), was engaged by the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, Chandrapur, in 2021 to provide uninterrupted services to visitors, including functions related to collection of entry fees /Gypsy charges for safaris/guide charges. But the firm’s owners, Abhishek Thakur and Rohit Thakur, who were residents of Chandrapur city, had allegedly violated the terms of the agreement and cheated the Tadoba Andheri Tiger Reserve Conservation Foundation to the extent of around ₹12.15 crore during 2020-21 to 2023-24, ED sources said.

ED’s Nagpur unit carried out search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Thursday and Friday at seven commercial and residential premises linked to Abhishek and Rohit and their related entities in Chandrapur and Nagpur districts.

ED’s searches revealed that the WCS’s directors had allegedly utilised the fraudulently gained amounts for the acquisition of personal properties and for payment of past loans availed in the name of their other entities, ED officials said. Along with the valuables, multiple property documents and incriminating evidence in digital and documentary forms were recovered and seized by the ED.