Iqbal Mirchi case: ED takes over property of Mirchi family

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken possession of the land in Grant Road East, where once stood the New Roshan Talkies, belonging to the family of late alleged narcotics trafficker Iqbal Mirchi, as part of its money-laundering probe into his assets.

When an ED team reached the site of the property recently to take its possession, with a posse of a Central Reserve Police Force armed squad, it found the dilapidated single-screen cinema hall demolished, agency sources said.

They said the agency is exploring legal options to look at what further steps it can take, including registering of a case, against persons/entities responsible for razing the film theatre on the attached landed property (plot number 998), located on Patthe Bapurao Marg.

In October 2020, the ED had provisionally attached seven immovable properties, including the then 90-year-old New Roshan Talkies, and seven bank funds, in all worth ₹22.42 crore, as part of its probe, taking the total of provisionally attached assets to around ₹798 crore.

ED’s provisional attachment of New Roshan Talkies had subsequently been “confirmed” by the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) Adjudicating Authority. But further proceedings, including those related to its physical possession by the ED, had been “stayed” by the PMLA Appellate Tribunal, Delhi, later, according to the agency.

Recently, ED received inputs that efforts were allegedly being made to create third party rights in the cinema hall property through illegal encroachment. Acting swiftly, ED moved the PMLA Appellate Tribunal, Delhi, seeking the vacation of the stay on possession, which was granted. The ED, thereafter, invoked PMLA section 8(4) to take physical possession of the landed property on December 4, 2024, according to the agency.

The agency is probing whether there were multiple old film reels at the theatre, with antique value, which were disposed as junk and if the theatre’s structure was a graded heritage structure. The agency is also vetting claims that the requisite legal permission from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had been taken by those who removed the cinema hall.

On Monday, when HT visited the cinema hall site, a tall, green metallic gate was noticed with ED’s possession notice pasted on it. The land is tucked inside the bustling Patthe Bapurao Marg, housing a popular eatery opposite it, among other commercial and residential establishments at Girangaum.

ED had attached the theatre when it was not operational - during the Covid-19 pandemic.