ED raids former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s house in Nagpur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence in Nagpur. This is the latest in a series of raids at Deshmukh’s premises in Mumbai and Nagpur.

Deshmukh, who is in Delhi, could not be contacted for his comments.

Around eight ED officials arrived at Deshmukh’s residence at 7.30pm along with a team of Central Reserve Police Force personnel and began the search. No one was allowed to enter the house and the search continued till the filing of this report.

The ED, which last month raided the premises of some businessmen known to be close to Deshmukh in Nagpur, is investigating allegations of money laundering against him. The probe was ordered after former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh accused Deshmukh of ordering some policemen to collect ₹100 crore from businesses.

The Central Bureau of Investigation also raided Deshmukh’s residence in Nagpur in April.