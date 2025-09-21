Mumbai: Electric ferry services between the Gateway of India and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) will commence during the Navratri, with tickets likely to be priced at ₹100 per head per trip. This would be the first instance of electric boats operating in the city. E-ferries to start from Navrati

The JNPA had taken a decision to replace all wooden boats with electric boats after a naval speedboat rammed into a wooden boat on its way from Elephanta Caves to the Gateway last year, killing 14 people.

Sohel Kazani of the Bharat Freight Group (BFG), which will operate the airconditioned 20-seater electric boats, said tickets would be priced at ₹100 per trip.

“The boats will have luxury sofa seating and the latest navigation systems. They can run at a speed of 10 nautical miles per hour with two 25 kw motors,” said Kazani.

The reinforced plastic and glass boats of European design have been built by Mazagon Dock Limited in joint consultation with BFG, and the company plans to manage four more boats that will run between for Mazgaon Dock that will run between south Mumbai and Elephanta Caves, Belapur and Alibaug as well as on harbour cruise, he said

The installation of charging sockets at the JNPA harbour are in the final stages, said sources.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra Maritime Board will hold a meeting to introduce such boats in local sectors.