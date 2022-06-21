Eight live country-made bombs seized in Raigad, 2 arrested
The Mangaon police, Raigad Bomb Squad and Dog Squad have seized eight country-made bombs used for hunting wild animals in forests.
A five-year-old dog of the squad, Bruno, played a major role in finding the yard of a house at Pansai Karanjwadi Adivasiwadi in Mangaon taluka of Raigad, where the bombs were buried.
On Monday, Mangaon police received a tip-off about bombs being made in the yard following which a search was conducted. During the search, Bruno, a labrador, found the spot below a mango tree following which the team dug a hole. Eight country-made bombs in a plastic container were found buried under the tree, informed an officer. The bomb squad confirmed that those were live bombs.
A case has been registered with Mangaon police station. “The seized village bombs are live and have been placed in a magazine at a quarry in Indapur for security reasons. We will approach for disposing of the bomb after the court grants the permission,” an officer from Raigad police said.
Rajendra Patil, police inspector from Mangaon police station, said, “During this operation, two accused were arrested while two others were absconding. The accused have been remanded to police custody till June 24.”
According to the police, the accused made and used these bombs to hunt wild boars in the forest.
It may be recalled that in November 2021, a 45-year-old man died while his wife and 10-year-old son sustained serious injuries while making country-made bombs to kill wild boars in Mashiwadi village of Mangaon Taluka.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics