MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse has moved the Bombay High Court challenging a trial court order rejecting his discharge plea in the Bhosari land deal case in Pune. Eknath Khadse moves HC for discharge from money laundering case

Khadse has approached the high court after the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court refused to discharge him by an order dated December 3, 2025. The special court is now scheduled to frame charges against Khadse and other accused on January 16.

In the proceedings before a single bench of Justice Ashwin Bhobe on Tuesday, Khadse’s counsel, advocate Ashish Vernekar, sought interim relief, arguing that if charges were framed before the hearing, Khadse would be forced to repeat the entire exercise. Vernekar told the court that Khadse, a senior citizen, would also have to travel from Jalgaon to Mumbai to attend the hearings.

The case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had arrested Khadse’s son-in-law Girish Chaudhari in July 2021. Chaudhari’s wife Mandakini and landowner Abbas Rasalbhai Ukani have also been named as accused in the case.

Public prosecutor Mankunwar Deshmukh sought time to respond, saying it was difficult for the state to file a reply at this stage. Noting a delay on Khadse’s part in moving the court, the bench granted the prosecution time to seek instructions and listed the matter for further hearing on January 21.