Eknath Shinde orders removal of metro debris, barricades to ease traffic

Mumbai: In a bid to provide relief to motorists navigating Mumbai's congested roads amid extensive construction work, deputy chief minister and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) chairman Eknath Shinde has directed officials to clear debris and remove barricades along metro corridors to improve traffic flow.

Speaking to the media, Shinde emphasised the need for immediate action to free up road space occupied by construction materials, machinery, and scrap items. “At various locations in the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, metro rail construction is underway. I have instructed MMRDA officials to remove debris and scrap items kept below metro routes without delay. Citizens should not have to suffer due to road shrinkage caused by accumulated materials,” he said.

A common grievance among motorists is that even after construction activities are completed, barricades and construction-related materials continue to occupy road space, worsening traffic congestion. Shinde assured that addressing this issue would provide much-needed relief to commuters. “This measure will ease congestion and improve overall traffic movement in the city,” he added.

During the 159th MMRDA authority meeting held on Friday, where the budget was approved, the decision was also made to appoint a nodal officer responsible for overseeing the clearing of roads affected by metro construction in Mumbai and the MMR. The nodal officer will be tasked with ensuring swift debris removal and holding contractors accountable for any negligence.

Shinde further stated that strict warnings and necessary action should be taken against contractors and officials failing to comply with these directives. Additionally, once the medians are cleared, beautification efforts, including painting and plantation work between metro pillars, will be initiated without delay.

Currently, multiple metro lines are at different stages of construction across Mumbai and the MMR, including Metro Line 2B (Andheri West - Mandale), Line 3 (Aarey - BKC - Cuffe Parade), Line 4 (Wadala - Ghatkopar - Kasarvadavali), Line 4A (Kasarvadavali - Gaimukh), Line 5 (Thane - Bhiwandi), Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar - Vikhroli), Line 7A (Gundavali - Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport), and Line 9 (Dahisar East - Mira - Bhayandar).