NAVI MUMBAI: A case was registered at the CBD Police Station after a 57-year-old man was allegedly attacked and injured by a pit bull dog at Parsik Hill, Sector 30, in Belapur on August 5. The case has been registered under Section 291 (negligent conduct with respect to animals), Section 125(A) (endangering human life) and Section 3(5) (acts done by several persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Elderly man mauled by pit bull dog in Navi Mumbai, FIR registered

The complainant, a resident of the area, stated in his complaint that he was out walking with his brother when a pit bull dog, allegedly owned by neighbour and handled by an unidentified individual—both residents of Bungalow No 5—charged at him. “My brother had come from Nagpur to visit. Around 9-9.30 pm, after placing an order for dinner, we went for a walk. A dog suddenly came running and bit me on the right side of my back,” Dr Harode stated in his report.

As per the FIR, the dog was “released in a negligent and deliberate manner by the accused”, causing it to leap on the complainant and bite him on the back.

During the scuffle, while resisting the attack, the complainant sustained serious injuries to his left elbow and knee. “At the time, the dog had escaped the handler’s grip and attacked me. I went to inquire whether the dog was vaccinated. I was told it was an American Pit Bull, and the owner showed me a license issued by the municipal corporation,” said the victim.

Following the incident, Dr Harode was treated at MGM Hospital, Belapur. After being discharged, he reported the matter to the police. The complaint was formally registered on August 6.

“We will send a report to the animal department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to verify whether the owner had the appropriate license and permission to keep the animal. Further inquiry is underway,” said the investigating officer.