Elgar Parishad case: HC rejects Gautam Navlakha’s plea for house arrest
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, seeking to be placed under house arrest due to his failing health and lack of proper medical facilities in Taloja jail.
The division bench of justice Sunil Shukre and justice G A Sanap, however, directed the superintendent of Taloja jail to carry out Navlakha’s regular medical check-up.
Navlakha, arrested on August 28, 2018, from his residence in New Delhi, had moved the petition through advocates Yug Chaudhry and Payoshi Roy claiming relief on the grounds of his advanced age and the fact that he had a lump in his chest.
The petitioner claimed that the Taloja jail sorely lacked infrastructure and manpower, and was incapable of caring for ailing and elderly inmates, such as him.
The 70-year-old had also relied upon a Supreme Court judgement holding that in appropriate cases, the courts can order house arrests considering the age of the accused, his health, and antecedents. Navlakha asserted that he met the criteria.
His counsels stated that they had written to Taloja jail authorities seeking medical examination, but had not heard anything from them, though the lump need to be checked for cancer. They also said that Navlakha suffers from hypertension as well.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier opposed the plea contending that if the court allowed Navlakha’s request, it would open the floodgates as there are thousands of jail inmates above 70 and also suffering from several ailments. Additional solicitor general Anil Singh had submitted that Navlakha was indirectly trying for bail under the garb of house arrest.
Maharashtra government, too, had opposed Navlakha’s plea and told the court that the jail authorities will provide requisite medical care to the activist. The state counsel, Sangeeta Shinde, had refuted the allegations of denial of basic medical care and other necessities made by Navlakha against the prison authorities.
Kheri violence case to be taken up on May 10
District and sessions judge Mukesh Mishra on Tuesday postponed till May 10 the hearing in the Lakhimpur violence case after the prosecution urged the court to grant them more time to file their objections to the discharge applications moved by prime accused Ashish Mishra, co-accused Sumit Jaiswal and Ashish Pandey. The DGC said all 13 accused, currently in jail, including main accused Ashish Mishra were produced in the court through video conferencing.
Agency supplying manpower to LMC collects payments for non-existing workforce
A private agency engaged in providing sanitation workers to Lucknow Municipal Corporation cheated the Corporation by supplying less manpower than the number mentioned in its contract. LMC officials said the agency kept sending fake photos of employees present on duty and collected the payment. Till now, LMC has not taken any legal action or filed an FIR against the corrupt agency. LMC is also receiving such complaints from different wards of the city.
BJP plotting to oust govt in J’khand: JMM
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on Tuesday threw its weight behind its leader and chief minister Hemant Soren, who is facing charges of corruption, and alleged that the BJP was trying to create an opportunity for the central agencies to step in and target its political opponents, as is being done in other states.
Sushil Modi junks talks of ‘CM change’ in Bihar, backs Nitish
Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday once again came out in support of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and attacked the Opposition for allegedly trying to create instability in the state by consistently talking about the possibility of a change of guard in the state, with a BJP CM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, steered clear of the contentious issues that often bring the BJP and the JD-U face to face.
UPPCL considers importing additional electricity to bridge the demand-supply gap
Emergency load shedding in villages and small towns continued unabated in the state on Tuesday even as UP Power Corporation Ltd considered the option of importing additional electricity to bridge the demand-supply gap, people aware of the issue said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday had directed UPPCL officials to promptly make whatever arrangements needed to ensure that people get the power supply as per the schedule without any additional load shedding.
