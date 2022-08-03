Employee, her boyfriend dupe TV actor Parul Gulati

Mumbai: 29-year-old TV and Punjabi films actor Parul Gulati, who also owns a hair wig manufacturing company, has filed a complaint against her assistant after she was alerted by a client that she was robbing her.

The Versova police on Tuesday registered an FIR based on the complaint.

Gulati, informed police that she owns a company named Nish Hair, situated at Yari Road at Versova in Andheri West, and had several women employees working for her.

Police officials said Gulati manufactured wigs and hair extensions for the television and film industry by importing raw material from China, Bangladesh and West Bengal. They said the accused, identified as Komal Parmar, worked as an assistant for Gulati and helped clients do the fittings and take trials when they visited their office at Yari Road after they had placed an order through the company’s website or Instagram.

Gulati informed police that on July 30, she had received a message on Instagram from a client, stating that her assistant was robbing her and selling her products to clients at a cheaper rate. “I was on my way back from Gujarat to Mumbai, when I saw the message and confronted Parmar, she denied the accusation. But, when I checked her purse, I found a diary which contained phone numbers of the clients who had visited the company office for trials,” said Gulati.

Gulati then contacted all the clients mentioned in Parmar’s dairy and found out that Parmar had sold them the products they had tried at cheaper rates. She, she claimed, used to contact the clients who used to leave the office after trial saying that the products were out of their budget, and sell the products at cheaper rate.

She used to then send the product to the client through a courier executive, and get the payment transferred via a payment app or net banking. “After I investigated, I found that since the past month, the accused had sold products worth ₹2.2 lakh with the help of her boyfriend Iftekar Khan who was in-charge of sending the products through courier to the client,” said Gulati.

“We have registered an FIR and are now in the process of arresting Parmar and Khan,” said a police officer from Versova police station.