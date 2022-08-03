Employee, her boyfriend dupe TV actor Parul Gulati
Mumbai: 29-year-old TV and Punjabi films actor Parul Gulati, who also owns a hair wig manufacturing company, has filed a complaint against her assistant after she was alerted by a client that she was robbing her.
The Versova police on Tuesday registered an FIR based on the complaint.
Gulati, informed police that she owns a company named Nish Hair, situated at Yari Road at Versova in Andheri West, and had several women employees working for her.
Police officials said Gulati manufactured wigs and hair extensions for the television and film industry by importing raw material from China, Bangladesh and West Bengal. They said the accused, identified as Komal Parmar, worked as an assistant for Gulati and helped clients do the fittings and take trials when they visited their office at Yari Road after they had placed an order through the company’s website or Instagram.
Gulati informed police that on July 30, she had received a message on Instagram from a client, stating that her assistant was robbing her and selling her products to clients at a cheaper rate. “I was on my way back from Gujarat to Mumbai, when I saw the message and confronted Parmar, she denied the accusation. But, when I checked her purse, I found a diary which contained phone numbers of the clients who had visited the company office for trials,” said Gulati.
Gulati then contacted all the clients mentioned in Parmar’s dairy and found out that Parmar had sold them the products they had tried at cheaper rates. She, she claimed, used to contact the clients who used to leave the office after trial saying that the products were out of their budget, and sell the products at cheaper rate.
She used to then send the product to the client through a courier executive, and get the payment transferred via a payment app or net banking. “After I investigated, I found that since the past month, the accused had sold products worth ₹2.2 lakh with the help of her boyfriend Iftekar Khan who was in-charge of sending the products through courier to the client,” said Gulati.
“We have registered an FIR and are now in the process of arresting Parmar and Khan,” said a police officer from Versova police station.
-
Hindu Yuva Vahini dissolved for revamp; to help BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections
The Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), launched by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2002, is set to get restructured and spread its footprints from the traditional base of eastern UP to the western part of the state in order to assist the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an HYV leader said on condition of anonymity. The decision to restructure HYV was taken during Adityanath's visit to Gorakhpur on Tuesday.
-
Siddaramaiah birthday bash: Ex-CM treats the first piece of ‘unity’ cake to DKS
The grand birthday bash of senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah has kickstarted with a unity cake being cut in Devangere on Tuesday night. In a video that went viral, Siddaramaiah and the current KPCC working president DK Shivakumar were seen standing next to each other. Siddaramaiah cut the cake and offered the first piece to Shivakumar. Rahul Gandhi will visit Chitradurga's Murugarajendra Mutt in the state after this.
-
Haryana man thrashes health workers for vaccinating his daughter, nabbed
A man was nabbed on Wednesday for allegedly abusing and beating health workers for administering doses of anti-measles vaccine to Harun's two daughter who were brought to the immunisation centre by health worker Nirmal Yadav's mother, police said. Earlier, the police had said Covid-19 vaccine was administered. A driver by profession, Harun, was nabbed on Wednesday. During questioning he confessed to his crime.
-
Chana vendor duped by frauds posing as army officers
Mumbai A 45-year-old vendor, who sells chana in a stall outside Breach Candy Hospital on the Bhulabhai Desai road at Cumballa Hill, was cheated to the tune of ₹16,400 by frauds posing as army officers. The vendor, Ravindra Achhelal Pal, a resident of Banganga tank locality, informed the Malabar Hill police that on July 25 he got a call from a person named Rahul, who claimed to be the purchase officer of the Indian Army.
-
8-year-old dies after pesticide fumes in Bengaluru, parents in hospital: Report
An eight-year old-girl, identified as Ahana, died after suspected pesticide poisoning in Vasant Nagar, Bengaluru, on Tuesday, while Ahana's parents, Vinod Kumar and Nisha, are still being treated at a private hospital. The incident happened after their rented house was sprayed with pesticides for pest control. The family had hence relocated to their home in Kerala for the period. However, they came back earlier than planned on Monday. Neighbours rushed in to find Ahana unconscious.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics