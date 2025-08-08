Enlist objections to PIL on use of loudspeakers for azan: HC to state

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Thursday directed the state government to submit in writing its objection to the maintainability of a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking permission to use loudspeakers for purposes of azan at 24 mosques across Mumbai. The petitioner, Mohammed Yusuf Umar Ansari, is the general secretary of Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz Welfare Association, Maharashtra. Representative image (ANI)

During the hearing on Thursday, government pleader PH Kantharia raised preliminary objections to the locus standi as well as maintainability of the petition. There were four criminal cases against Ansari, the petitioner, and he was externed from Mumbai via an order dated May 16 this year, Kantharia told the court.

“Despite the externment order, he entered Mumbai and filed a sworn affidavit in support of the PIL on July 4,” he said.

Kantharia also claimed that Ansari had invited 22,900 people to attend the court hearing on Thursday, which created a law and order problem and forced the police to depute adequate personnel around the court complex.

Ansari’s counsel denied the claims and submissions made by the state.

The bench of chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice Sandeep V Marne then directed the state government to submit in writing its objections to the maintainability of the PIL within two weeks. The court also directed the government to supply a copy of the objections to the petitioner’s lawyer.

The court also directed that the PIL be clubbed with a similar petition which is still pending. The next hearing is likely to be held after four weeks.