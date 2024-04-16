 Ensure law-and-order in Malwani during Ram Navami: HC to Mumbai police | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ensure law-and-order in Malwani during Ram Navami: HC to Mumbai police

BySahyaja MS
Apr 16, 2024 09:36 AM IST

Bombay HC directs Mumbai Police to ensure safety of Ram Navami processions in sensitive area with Muslim population after concerns of hate speech.

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court instructed the Mumbai Police to ensure the safety of Ram Navami processions in the sensitive Malad-Malwani area of Mumbai, which has a significant Muslim population, on April 17. This instruction came after concerns were raised by Advocate Karim Pathan, representing a petitioner seeking FIRs against those involved in hate speech, particularly in the context of past incidents similar to the Mira Road violence in January 2024.

HT Image
HT Image

A bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Manjusha Deshpande emphasised the need for police to prevent law and order issues during the processions. Pathan highlighted instances where rallies deliberately passed through minority areas and paused near mosques during prayer times.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The bench asked Advocate General Birendra Saraf to work with the police to alter procession routes, stressing the police’s authority in determining these routes. The court referenced a previous petition, wherein it allowed MLA T Raja Singh to conduct the rally but mandated route changes.

While acknowledging its inability to stop public rallies, the court instructed the police to take necessary action if any violations occur, regardless of the political affiliations involved.

“We cannot stop any public rally. But we expect your officers will take appropriate action in accordance with the law if there is any breach irrespective of the political party. In another matter, we had granted permission (to MLA T Raja Singh) to hold the rally in Maharashtra on the assurance of the undertaking that there would not be any breach. Despite that, an FIR had to be lodged. If there is any breach of law, action should be taken,” said the bench.

The court was hearing a plea from five Mumbai residents seeking FIRs against BJP MLAs Nitesh Rane and Gita Jain, as well as Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, for alleged hate speech during the Mira Road violence in 2024.

Last week, the court directed the police commissioners of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation and Mumbai to personally review the speeches and decide within a week whether to file FIRs against the politicians. However, as the commissioners failed to reach a decision, the court granted them an extension until April 22, to inform the court of their decision by the next day. The matter will be further discussed on April 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Ensure law-and-order in Malwani during Ram Navami: HC to Mumbai police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On